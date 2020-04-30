VALDOSTA — April 30 was supposed to signify the start of spring camp for Lowndes High football.
That’s before COVID-19 forced the Georgia High School Association to cancel all team related activities until further notice. Despite not being physically present as a team, Lowndes has continued to stay connected virtually.
The Vikings, led by new head coach Jamey DuBose, have been conducting daily team meetings and weekly home workout plans provided by strength and conditioning coach Kevin Wisham.
While the team is working around the present challenges of the world, the absence of spring practice will leave questions about the Vikings once sports return.
Through a conversation with DuBose on Wednesday, here are the answers:
DEFENSE
Last season, the Concrete Curtain was the engine that kept Lowndes going. It can be expected that the trend will continue next season.
Lowndes held opponents to an average of 11.6 points per game last season and registered 811 total tackles, 77 hurries, 55 sacks, 38 pass deflections, 10 interceptions and six fumble recoveries during the 2019 campaign.
The Vikings' return corner Tylar Belcher, three star safety T.J. Quinn, Jalon Baker, DeAunte Hunter and three of the most menacing defensive linemen in the state. Leon Williams who recently committed to Kent State, Thomas Davis who committed to Mississippi State and Jacques Hunter who is one of the most recruited players on the Vikings.
That’s not even mentioning the players that are expected to have big seasons this year. Ramecia Burgman will likely see more field time with Josh Brown’s graduation and Zavion Anthony is returning from injury this year and could compliment Quinn at safety.
The one hole on defense is at linebacker depth. Lowndes graduated four backers last year including All-State selection Gary Osby and Mr. Do-it-all Tiberius Drocea. That’ll be one of the first holes to fill if LHS hopes to duplicate the success from last season.
OFFENSE
Two words: Jacurri Brown.
Last season, Brown was the heartbeat of the Lowndes offense. He made mistakes, as you’d expect from a sophomore gunslinger, but he repeatedly proved that he was able to rise to any challenge that was presented before him.
He had 2,902 total yards and 31 total touchdowns in 2019 and those numbers could take a jump with DuBose at the helm of the Lowndes offense.
Aside from Brown Lowndes returns two capable running backs in Israel Mitchell and Justin Lee. The most interesting aspect of the offense will be the receiving core.
Receiver Dominique Marshall only had eight recorded receptions for 245 yards but if you do the math that’s a notch more than 30 yards per catch. Lowndes was a run-heavy, methodical team last season. DuBose’s offense flows more like a track meet.
Marshall proved last season he’s a threat when he gets the ball but how will he adapt to being the No. 1 target on a high paced offense. He’s fielded a number of college offers this offseason and will likely be looking to rack up even more when the season starts.
Another question will be what other receivers can step up. There was once talk of players operating on both sides of the ball to give some receiving depth, but a major component will be getting timing down between Brown and any receivers that he’ll throw to.
Quite possibly the biggest question of the entire team will be the offensive line.
Lowndes plowed through most teams they faced last year. Brown was well-protected by five seniors who weren’t afraid to mow over opponents.
Now, they’ll have to go with largely inexperienced players who are missing crucial reps this offseason.
No home workout can replace the physicality of battling in the trenches.
SPECIAL TEAMS
As most fans, coaches, and players know, special teams will make or break a game. Easy examples would be the blocked punts by Burgman against Ware County, or the botched punt by Colquitt that gave the Vikings the region championship last season. Or Marietta’s punter, who gave Lowndes life with his blocked punt from his the Blue Devil's end zone. Field positioning, points and other important aspects of the game are all determined by the play of special teams.
One of the undervalued factors of not having spring practice is the lack of reps for the special teams unit. Lowndes lost their punter and kicker due to graduation. Zeb Fletcher would be the likely replacement for both but without having those reps, there’s no way to solidify his position.
On the other end, Lowndes lost three of its return threats to graduation but they still have Mitchell and Lee who both saw time at return man last season. Another solid candidate to return kickoffs and punts would be Belcher who played a variety of positions on the freshman team during his ninth grade season.
Regardless of kicking or returning, the timing and blocking schemes isn’t something that can be taught via virtual meetings.
This'll be another immediate hole to fill once team play resumes.
COACHING
Long-time Lowndes coach Randy McPherson retired, making way for DuBose to be hired and bring his dynamic offense to TitleTown.
As with any head coaching change, there was turnover throughout the staff but according to DuBose the varsity staff has been filled.
Coach Ryan Nelson will serve as the offensive coordinator for the Vikings. He and DuBose amassed 66 wins and six region championships in six years at Central High School.
He’s joined by two other coaches from Central, Keith Wicker who will coach running backs and Mark Hunt who’ll take over as defensive coordinator after former defensive coordinator, Byron Slack, was announced as Hillgrove’s new head coach.
Bryce Giddens will take over as offensive line coach with Steve Lankford, Adam Gray will continue to coach tight ends, Steve Holley will assist with slot wide receivers and Kevin Pych was brought in as receivers coach.
Defensively, there hasn’t been many changes aside from Hunt taking over as defensive coordinator.
Joe Wilson was the only other outside coach brought in and he’ll coach the inside linebackers.
Terry Quinn will coach defensive backs, John Arnold will coach outside linebackers, Jermel Demps will be over safeties and Dustin Heard will be over the defensive line.
It's a safe bet to say eyes will be on the sidelines just as much as they're on the playing field this season.
