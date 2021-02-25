School officials reviewing Propst allegations

VALDOSTA – Valdosta head football coach Rush Propst said he is unaware of being the focus of an investigation and Valdosta City Schools is reviewing allegations made against the coach in a recent court deposition.
The 64-page deposition makes numerous claims, including money intended for advertising being personally pocketed, tampering with the coach search that hired Propst and requests for "funny money" to pay rent for recruits and their families to stay in Valdosta.
One player mentioned in the deposition is quarterback Jake Garcia, who played one game for the Wildcats before later being ruled ineligible by the Georgia High School Association. Garcia eventually moved to Grayson High School and led the Rams to a state championship.
The deposition is part of a wrongful termination lawsuit filed against the Valdosta Board of Education by former Valdosta coach Alan Rodemaker.
Propst was contacted by The Valdosta Daily Times Thursday afternoon. The veteran coach did not comment on the allegations and told The Times he is not aware of any investigation involving him.
Valdosta City Schools released the following statement Thursday:
"Valdosta City Schools takes all allegations seriously and works with all appropriate organizations and/or agencies to complete investigations following the letter of the law.
"Superintendent of VCS, Dr. William "Todd" Cason, is aware of the information shared in the recently released deposition. As with all personnel matters of Valdosta City Schools, we will not be able to expand on investigation details."
