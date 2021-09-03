Schirmer names Alexis Uffmann as assistant women's basketball coach

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State head women's basketball coach Deandra Schirmer announced the hiring of Alexis Uffmann as her new assistant coach Thursday.
"Alexis is a very smart coach with a strong passion for the game," Schirmer said. "She comes from a winning culture and has had proven success as a player and as a coach. I am very excited to have her on our staff as we make this push for another championship season."
Uffman comes to Titletown after a two-year stint as a graduate assistant at Columbia College in Columbia, Mo. There, Uffmann coached the guard position, was an academic advisor and recruiting coordinator and was responsible for player development workouts. She also was charged with handling the program's social media presence and conducted and presented multiple scouting reports throughout each season.
She is a member of the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) and in 2019 attended the prestigious "So You Want to Be A Coach" program hosted by the WBCA in Tampa, Fla., during the NCAA Women's Final Four.
Uffmann graduated from Columbia College in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management and Business Administration, along with a minor in Secondary Business Education. She graduated in 2021 with a Master's degree in Business Administration from Columbia College.
While at Columbia, Uffmann played women's basketball for the Cougars from 2015-19. She was a three-year team captain and was named Academic All-Conference four times. Following her senior year, she was named a Daktronics Scholar-Athlete. Uffmann finished her career ninth all-time in assists and holds the single-game assist record with 14. She also is a member of the Columbia College Century Club (110-24).
"I feel incredibly blessed to be given this opportunity by Coach Schirmer," Uffmann said. "I am excited to be a part of such a successful program and institution that takes great pride in the success of their student-athletes on and off the court. Go Blazers!"
