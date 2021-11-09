Saunds named GSC Offensive Player of the Week for second time

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Following another standout performance by Valdosta State football wide receiver and graduate student Brian Saunds on Homecoming and Senior Day Saturday, he was named Gulf South Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season, the conference office announced Monday morning.
This is the second weekly honor of the season for Saunds as he earned Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors following the West Alabama game (Oct. 18). Saunds, a native of Darien, Ga., went over the 200-yard mark receiving for the second time in his Blazer career, hauling in a career-high 15 catches for 220 yards and a touchdown in the Blazers' 31-21 victory over North Greenville. He also had three punt returns for 24 yards.
He set the school-record for receiving yards with 246 on a then, career-high ten catches against Florida Tech, also on Homecoming in 2019. The 220 yards receiving Saturday is fourth-most in school history for a game, while the 15 catches are good for sixth all-time in school history in a game.
In addition, the 15 catches sit tied for second in NCAA Division II in a game this season, while the 220 receiving yards is good for ninth in NCAA Division II this season. Both of his 15 catches and 220 yards receiving are tops in the GSC for a single game this season.
Saunds is third in the GSC in all-purpose yards per game at 100.89, while he is second in the GSC in receiving yards with 763 for 36th nationally and second in receiving yards per game at an 84.8 clip for 30th nationally. Saunds had four receiving touchdowns this season, while he is third in the GSC in receptions per game at a 5.3 clip for 41st nationally.
For his standout career, Saunds has played in 43 games with 34 starts, hauling in 162 catches for 2,645 yards and 25 receiving touchdowns. He has 58 punt returns for 581 yards for his career and one kickoff return for 30 yards. Saunds has 3,263 all-purpose yards during his time in Titletown. He also threw a touchdown pass in 2019, going 2 for 2 passing for ten yards.
The 162 receptions are good for ninth all-time in school history for Saunds, while the 2,645 receiving yards are sixth all-time in program history. He needs 79 yards receiving to tie C.J. Lofton (1999-02) for fifth all-time with 2,724 yards. Saunds' 25 receiving touchdowns puts him seventh in program history, one shy of 26 from Randy Fisher (1986-89).
Saunds is the sixth different Blazer to earn GSC Player of the Week honors multiple times this season. He joins West Florida redshirt senior defensive back D'Anthony Bell as the Defensive Player of the Week honoree and Delta State freshman kicker Connor Mantelli as the Special Teams and Freshman selection.
The No. 2-ranked Blazers look for their third-straight undefeated regular season in another top five matchup Saturday at 5 p.m. ET at No. 4-ranked West Florida in Pensacola, Fla. With a win Saturday, VSU would clinch its third-straight outright GSC Title. If West Florida wins, the two schools would share the league title.
