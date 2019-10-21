VALDOSTA –– Coming off a school-record performance on Homecoming, Valdosta State junior wide receiver Brian Saunds was named Gulf South Conference Offensive Player of the Week, while redshirt freshman Jay Hawthorne was named Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.
This is Saunds' first weekly honor of the season as he set a school-record with 246 receiving yards in the 55-28 victory over Florida Tech Saturday evening. Saunds caught ten balls for his first career double-digit receptions game and had a touchdown. The 246 receiving yards marked the third-most this season in NCAA Division II and broke the previous VSU school-record of 232 set by Reggie Mosely against West Georgia on Nov. 11, 2000. Saunds had 194 yards receiving at halftime on seven catches. The 246 yards also marked the tenth-highest in GSC history for a single game. It was Saunds' third game of over 100 yards receiving in his career.
For the season, Saunds, a native of Darien, Ga., has 36 catches for 623 yards and four touchdowns to lead the team. He is 23rd nationally and first in the GSC in receiving yards (623), 28th in receiving yards per game (89.0) and 46th in receptions per game at 5.1.
Hawthorne, a native of Madison, Ala., had two tackles with one solo stop on special teams as he and the Blazers held Florida Tech just three punt return yards on one return and three kick returns for 67 yards in the game. He has played in four games this season with nine tackles and five solo stops.
The Blazers return to the road this week as they make their first trip to North Greenville for a 4 p.m. kick Saturday afternoon in Tigerville, S.C. Fans can access links to live stats and audio/video streaming of the game at vstateblazers.com on the football schedule page. The game also will be broadcast on 92.1 WDDQ with Spencer Van Horn and Wade Beale having the call of the game.
Saunds and Hawthorne join junior quarterback Rogan Wells , sophomore defensive lineman Thomas Incoom and sophomore defensive back Aaron Dawson as GSC weekly honorees this season. This also is the second week this season VSU has had multiple honorees as both Wells and Dawson were honored Sept. 23.
