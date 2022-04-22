Saunds and Farrar named Blazer Male and Female Student-Athletes of the Year

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State graduate student-athletes Brian Saunds and Kwajelin Farrar were named the Blazer Male and Female Student-Athletes of the Year, respectively, at the annual awards banquet Wednesday evening.
Both athletes had outstanding careers, both in the classroom and on the field/court for the red and black as they both finished their eligibility this 2021-22 year.
Farrar, a native of Grovetown, Ga., capped an outstanding two-year career for the red and black. She became just the seventh Lady Blazer to earn WBCA First Team All-America honors in program history in 2020-21, and she earned first team honors again in 2021-22. Farrar is the third Lady Blazer to earn the honor multiple times, Susan Taylor (1978-79) and Shannon Williams (1988-90). The elite list includes; Carol Chason (1979), Janice Washington (1984), Candance Fincher (1987) and Dawn Wynn (1995), along with Farrar, Taylor and Williams. Prior to the formation of the WBCA, it was called Kodak All-America and Chason and Taylor were Kodak First Team All-America selections.
Along with the those mentioned above, Sue Ann Christie, who played for VSU from 1974-78, Diedre Williams (1992-96), Kathy Kennedy (1993-97), Tracy Sprolden (1997-2001), Carley Kuhns (Peterson) (2004-08), Brittany Ferguson (2010-2012) and Madi Mitchell (2015-2018) also earned WBCA All-America honors. They were either second team, third team or honorable mention during their time in Titletown.
This season, Farrar earned Gulf South Conference First Team honors, GSC All-Tournament honors, Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) First Team All-Region and NCAA South Region Tournament Most Valuable Player honors. She played in all 32 games with 30 starts for the Lady Blazers, helping the team to a 26-6 record, matching the most wins in a season since 2007-08. She led the team in scoring at 14.8 points per game and rebounding at 8.0 per contest. Farrar went 203 of 360 from the field (.564), made 66 free throws and one 3-pointer. Farrar dished out 54 assists, recorded 33 steals and had a team-high 24 blocks. Farrar led the team with eight double-doubles for the year, including a season-high 16 rebounds against Benedict (1/26/22) and a season-high 23 points against Shorter (12/11/21). She scored a career-high 473 points this season.
Farrar finished third in the GSC in field goal attempts (360), while her 203 made field goals is good for 31st nationally and tops in the league. She finished third in the GSC in field goal percentage (.564) for 16th nationally. Farrar was third in the GSC in offensive rebounds per game (3.6) for 41st nationally, while she was fourth in the GSC in total rebounds (255). Farrar finished fifth in the GSC in blocked shots (24).
For her stand out career at both VSU and South Carolina Aiken, she played in 141 games and scored 2,121 career points for a 14.9 average. She made 897 field goals for her career in 1,577 attempts for a .569 field goal percentage. She recorded 1,379 rebounds for a 9.8 average, while recording 175 assists, 118 steals and 190 blocks. Among active career leaders in the NCAA, Farrar is fifth in D2 in points, third in rebounds, fourth in 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, second in field goals made in D2 and fifth among all divisions. She finished her career with 64 double-doubles for fourth in D2 and fifth in all divisions.
Academically, Farrar will graduate with a master's degree in Communication from VSU and carried a 3.22 grade-point average at VSU. She earned GSC All-Academic honors in 2022 and GSC Academic Honor Roll in 2021 and 2022.
Saunds, a native of Darien, Ga., finished a standout career on the gridiron helping the Blazers to the program's fourth national title with the school's first undefeated season in 2018 (14-0) and a national runner-up finish in 2021. Saunds helped lead VSU to three-straight Gulf South Conference titles in 2018, 2019 and 2021.
This season, Saunds finished with 1,200 yards receiving on 73 catches and seven touchdowns in 2021 as he earned first team All-GSC honors at wide receiver and return specialist. He finished 40th nationally and third in the GSC in punt returns at 7.2 yards per return, while he was fifth in the GSC in receiving touchdowns with seven and his 1,200 yards receiving lead the GSC and good for seventh nationally. The 1,200 yards receiving is good for is good for second all-time for a single-season in program history, while the 73 receptions are good for tenth in program history.
Saunds averaged 85.7 yards per game receiving for 30th nationally and second in the GSC. Earlier in the season, Saunds had 220 yards receiving on a career-high 15 receptions and one touchdown on Nov. 6. He set the school-record in 2019 in receiving yards with 246 against Florida Tech on Homecoming. The 220 yards against North Greenville receiving marked the fourth-most in school history for a game, while the 15 catches are good for sixth all-tie in school history in a game. The 220 yards receiving and the 15 receptions were tops in the GSC in both categories this season.
For his career, Saunds played in 47 games with 38 starts and recorded 187 catches for 3,085 yards receiving (65.6 y/pg) and 28 receiving touchdowns for 168 points. He also threw a touchdown pass in 2019. He has 62 punt returns for 615 yards and one kickoff return for 30 yards. He also has thrown two touchdown passes for his career, going 3 for 3 passing for 14 yards. From a receiving standpoint, his 187 receptions are good for fifth all-time in program history and his 3,085 yards are good for third all-time in program history and his 28 receiving touchdowns are good for sixth in the school record book.
Saunds earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors in 2019 and D2CCA All-Region honors that season, while he earned GSC Academic Honor Roll accolades each of his years at VSU. In 2018, he earned Second Team All-GSC honors.
Not only has Saunds been outstanding on the field, but also in the classroom as he earned his undergraduate degree from VSU in middle grades education with a 3.53 GPA. He then enrolled in graduate school and will graduate with a master's degree in Public Administration with a 3.30 GPA.
Both Farrar and Saunds now will be nominated for GSC Top Ten this spring.
