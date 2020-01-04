Saturday Split: Lowndes girls pull away against Camden, boys fall late

VALDOSTA –– The Lowndes Vikettes (12-4, 2-1 Region 1-7A) used a timely stretch early in the fourth quarter to knock off the Camden County Wildcats 54-43 on Saturday night.
Leading by five with 3:30 to play in the game, a three-point play by Taje Middleton pushed the Vikettes' lead to 47-39 with 3:13 left. After the Wildcats split a pair of free throws, the Vikettes beat the full-court press with the pass as Middleton fired a pass down to Tia Brant, who rifled a pass to the top of the key to freshman Faith Johnson, who made a touch pass inside to Kamya Williams for a layup.
The bucket iced the game as the Vikettes went ahead 49-40 with 2:18 left.
With the win, the Vikettes have won three of their last four games.
"We had to control the game the rest of the way," Lowndes head coach Antonia Tookes said. "We had a big lead and I think my freshmen are starting to grow up and be able to manage the game and seeing the clock sometimes is as important as getting a shot off."
The Vikettes led 31-18 at the half, but the Wildcats came out aggressive to start the third quarter. A quick 5-0 burst cut the Lowndes lead to 31-23, forcing Tookes to call a timeout with 6:48 left in the third.
One area Tookes wasn't happy with was the team's lackluster free throw shooting in the fourth. The Vikettes went 5-for-12 from the line in the final 1:30 of the game.
"We've got to make those," Tookes said of the free throw shooting down the stretch. "We're working on trying to do better at the free throw line. We're trying to get right at 70 percent and I think we're shooting about 45 percent from the line or lower. We're trying to get the right people at the line at the right time."
Camden managed to hang around much of the quarter until Middleton and Johnson scored on a layup and free throws to bring the lead to 10 points. The Wildcats proved pesky enough throughout, just long enough to make the Vikettes sweat down the stretch.
Luckily for Tookes' Vikettes, remaining patient and milking the clock allowed them to stretch the lead and hold off another Camden run.
Grabbing a win over her alma mater for a region win was a nice New Years' treat for Tookes. The Vikettes will travel to face the Wildcats again on Jan. 24.
"I'm going to tell you like this –– for me being a graduate of Camden County High School, there's no quit in Camden," Tookes said. "I knew they were gonna come back just like they did last year when we played them here. I'm very happy with me kids being able to control the game the last couple of minutes and not make turnovers knowing the clock is more important than taking the shot."
Middleton led the Vikettes with 22 points and seven rebounds. Johnson had 14 points while Amayah Espanol added 12.
Camden boys 46
Lowndes 38
After making a move into the paint, senior guard Tony Wiseman looked like he had a relatively easy layup to pull the Vikings closer with 3:45 left in the game.
The ball rolled around the rim and out. Wiseman slapped the stanchion behind the basket in frustration.
That was the kind of night it was for the Lowndes High Vikings as they fell 46-38 to Camden County in the nightcap.
The Vikings fell down by double-digits after a pair of 3s from Camden guard Chandler Conner. Despite the deficit, the Vikings chipped away behind senior Zack McBurrough and Paul Montgomery. McBurrough and Montgomery drilled consecutive triples to pull the Vikings within three heading into the fourth quarter.
The basket seemed to shrink to the size of a teacup in the final quarter as the Wildcats outscored the Vikings 11-4. Despite several well-executed pet plays, the Vikings were unable to cash in. Conversely, the Wildcats sealed the game with free throws –– 6-5 senior guard Kent Garard scored seven of his game-high 16 points in the fourth.
"Looking back at it, I can replay the game back in my mind now. I can remember getting a couple good looks at the basket," Lowndes boys coach Reshon Benjamin said. "There's a couple of sets that we run that are kind of our bread and butter. Paul Michael Montgomery came to the top of the key a couple times, he got good looks at it. Jalon Baker had a good look on the block. A couple of other guys got good looks, we just couldn't finish them."
Not only did the Vikings struggle to hit shots, but the turnover bug that has plagued the team much of the season made its presence felt throughout and often hit at critical junctures when the team needed points.
Combining the turnovers with rushed and ill-advised shots cost the Vikings in the fourth as the team lost for the sixth time in its last eight games.
"The thing about this game is you can't beat yourself," Benjamin said." The game is already hard enough. You've got an opponent against you so when we have opportunities, we have to match them. Looking at us and the way we're playing is the tale of our season. Sometimes we tend go as our offense goes. If the offense is not really going, then it's hard for us to get up, the bench energy's not good, the defensive intensity isn't good, the communication isn't good. These are things we're really trying to define an identity for.
"We talk about not making shots –– you can't control that, but you can control, 'OK, I'm going to stop this man on this end.' We've got to try to stabilize that identity. But, short-term memory. You take what you need to take from this one. We have another game next Friday. That's the beautiful thing about this game –– you've got another opportunity to correct what you've got to do."
McBurrough had 12 points to lead the Vikings in the loss.
UP NEXT
Lowndes: Region play continues for the Vikings on the road next Friday, Jan. 10 against Colquitt County.
