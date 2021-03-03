VALDOSTA –– Despite losing their engine in the opening minutes against Delta State, the Valdosta State women's basketball team found a way.
VSU trailed all night until Shanice Nelson tipped in a miss by Jirah Ards to take a 52-51 lead with 1:50 to play. Nelson scored the final five points as the Lady Blazers (17-2) defeated the Lady Statesmen (7-11) 55-51 to advance to the Gulf South Conference Tournament semifinals Tuesday night.
"Shanice was big for us tonight," Ards said. "We needed her to hit her free throws and she did when we needed her. She came down, I missed a shot and she got the rebound and she put it in. I think that put us up for the game. That was it from there; we locked in and just executed."
Senior guard Kayla Bonilla, who was named First Team All-Gulf South Conference Tuesday afternoon, was lost to a sprained left ankle just 4 minutes into the contest –– forcing the Lady Blazers to adjust.
Trailing by as many as 13 points in the game, it took a while for the Lady Blazers to find their footing.
"We talk about finding different ways to win and when arguably one of your best players, Kayla Bonilla goes down, who's been a driving force for us –– not just scoring the basketball, but defensively and on the offensive end with assists," VSU head coach Deandra Schirmer said after the game. "When she goes down, you've got to find other people to step up and I really felt like we answered the call. Being down at halftime, we talked about tightening up defensively and we really did that. In the second half, we really shut them down defensively and were able to find some looks offensively."
Delta State led 44-41 heading into the fourth quarter, but in the final frame, VSU's defense turned up the heat on the visitors.
The Lady Blazers held the Lady Statesmen to just seven points on 3-of-17 shooting in the fourth and forced them into 11 second-half turnovers.
Despite cutting deeply into the lead, the game didn't turn in VSU's favor until they were able to finish off possessions with defensive rebounds and crash the glass on their end of the floor.
"I was begging for them all game to rebound the basketball," Schirmer said. "Once we started getting those stops and were able to get out in transition, we were really able to turn up the game a little bit."
On the offensive end, the Lady Blazers leaned on newly-named GSC East Division Player of the Year, Kwajelin Farrar down the stretch.
Farrar scored four points in the fourth quarter as her first basket tied the game at 46 with 7:59 left and her turnaround jumper in the paint pulled VSU within a point with 2:26 left as the Lady Blazers closed the game on a 7-0 run.
Though she was plagued by foul trouble Tuesday, Farrar led the Blazers with 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting with five rebounds and two steals in the win.
Ards was the only other VSU player in double figures –– finishing with 13 points, five rebounds and a game-high tying five steals. Kayla Frey had eight points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Nelson added five points and seven rebounds.
VSU shot 32.8% from the floor and 2-of-12 from beyond the arc, but made 15-of-20 free throws in the victory.
Zyaire Ewing posted a double-double for Delta State with 14 points and 11 rebounds while Shaniyah Buford added 13 points and three steals in the loss.
"Late in the game, we had to get our own stops," Ards said. "We knew the offense would come eventually, but if they're scoring, their lead will expand. We were looking to get the stops and then score on our own end. A lot of sharing the ball, assists, trying to get the ball to (Farrar). We know K is one of our better scorers, so we were trying to get the ball to her and let her do her thing –– just executing what we do."
Delta State took a 22-9 lead on a layup by Alanna Smith with 6:46 left in the second quarter.
Looking down the bench at Bonilla without a shoe and sock on her elevated left foot seemed to galvanize the team during a timeout with 4:49 left in the first half.
"We had one timeout where we were down and I think we were down eight at the time and we looked around and everybody was like, 'Hey, we got this. We got this,' and we all looked at each other and kind of locked in and said we're going to win this game," Schirmer said. "I really feel like this group has fully bought in. It's a group effort at all times. We have strength in numbers. I think we have the deepest team in the Gulf South and we showed that tonight."
Playing for the first time after a two-week layoff and losing their second-leading scorer in Bonilla, the Lady Blazers finding away to dig out a win down the stretch is arguably their most impressive win of the season.
"Two weeks off unexpectedly –– we knew we had a bye week, but not the second week," Ards said. "It was great to come out here and be able to play again. We definitely didn't want to lose. We fought with everything we had. Even with (Bonilla) out, we just had to give it our all. At the end of the day, you get three days off and play again Friday. We just pushed it out."
Bonilla left the arena in a walking boot. Her status for Friday's semifinal matchup against Lee is unknown.
UP NEXT
Valdosta State: Hosts No. 3 seed Lee in the GSC Tournament semifinals Friday at 5 p.m.
"It's time to refocus," Schirmer said. "We hadn't played in two weeks. You were able to see some of that rust. As emotional as this game was, we've got to put that game behind us and refocus on Friday because that's going to be a huge game for us."
