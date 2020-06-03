VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta High baseball team held its Senior Night and Awards ceremony Tuesday night at Bazemore Field.
Junior pitcher and catcher Cooper Samples won the James Eunice "Best Teammate" Award and the Colton Shaw "Wildcat" Award –– the team's most prestigious individual honors.
The Wildcats' coaching staff also took time to recognize their players, who posted an astounding 3.64 team GPA this season.
Six players –– Jarius Curry, Jacob King, Sawyer Lehman, Cole Porter, Alex Roberts and Cohen Smith –– were honored with the Academic Award for maintaining straight A's the entire school year.
Porter took home the team's Academic Award for Highest Grade Point Average.
"I'm gonna brag on our boys. I've been pumped up about this since I computed it all," VHS head baseball coach Brad Porter said. "Our team GPA was 3.64 –– I've never had that high of a cumulative GPA for a whole team 9-12 of 3.64. Our kids are really doing good things."
In a bittersweet moment for the program, head coach Brad Porter honored Marcy Reagin with a commemorative photo and flowers –– a gesture that brought her to tears.
Reagin, mother of senior Reed Reagin, served as president of the VHS Baseball Booster Club and announced she will be stepping down from the post heading into next school year.
Seniors Reed Reagin and Justin Rome were honored as the lone seniors on the 2020 roster. Reagin's father Ron and his mother Marcy as well as Rome's mother Laverne, father Stan, sister Kiersten and brother Jay joined the seniors for a photo-op in front of the scoreboard during the ceremony.
In addition to the Varsity and Junior Varsity teams being honored, senior batgirls Cassie Doscher and Alicia Norwood were recognized for their hard work during the season.
Due to COVID-19 protocol, team members and parents were not allowed to sit in the stands. Instead, everyone parked their vehicle around the outside of the ballpark and were called onto the playing surface in groups.
"We had an incredible night honoring each member of the Valdosta High baseball program," Porter said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "It was awesome to see our seniors one more time under the lights at Bazemore Field. What a great group of kids!"
