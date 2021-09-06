VALDOSTA – In their first game since 2019, No. 6 Valdosta State showed no signs of rust against Savannah State Saturday.
The Blazers reeled off 44 unanswered points through three quarters and cruised to a 53-7 win over the Tigers.
Not bad for 644 days off.
"There were so many concerns because we hadn't played in so long," VSU head coach Gary Goff said. "I was really worried about the coaching side of things – clock management, substitutions, injuries happen, in and out. We tried to have a mock rehearsal game a week ago at the stadium and we got into a lightning storm, so we couldn't do it. We went to The Complex and did it in there. We were just wanting to be on top of every situation. You know, there's nothing like game reps. It's hard to simulate this. We had seven penalties, but I'm pretty pleased with how disciplined the guys were tonight. Defense created those turnovers. I think we scored in almost every aspect of the game tonight.
"Savannah State, they're a really good football team. They're picked to win that conference. They've got some great players over there. They do. I'm just really proud of how our guys showed up and performed after 644 days."
The Blazers produced 395 yards of total offense with 21 first downs. 210 of those yards came by way of the run as the Blazers efficiently carried the ball 37 times while only losing seven yards on the ground.
Seth McGill had 11 carries for 78 yards, including the Blazers' first touchdown of the game with 11:42 left in the first quarter. McGill's run capped an eight-play, 64-yard drive that only took 3:18 of game time. Jamar Thompkins had five carries for 34 yards with a 10-yard touchdown run that gave the Blazers a 37-0 lead with 11:43 left in the third quarter. James Chaney added nine carries for 36 yards in the win.
In his first start at quarterback, junior Ivory Durham completed 13 of 18 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns – both going to top target Lio'undre Gallimore, who caught five passes for 112 yards on the night.
Following Thompkins' score and a defensive stop on the next Tigers possession, Durham found Gallimore on the first play of VSU's next drive on a 42-yard strike to put the Blazers ahead 44-0 with 9:51 left in the third quarter.
"I just want to Thank God. It was a blessing," Durham said of his first game as the Blazers' starting quarterback. "My team has been believing in me since the start, so I'm just happy to have this opportunity. ... We've practiced hard and we've been waiting to play some football, so we just listened to our coaches and went out and executed."
Goff added, "There's no words to describe it. He did a great job. He's earned the right to be in this position. He's paid his dues. He has grown up in front of our eyes. ... He's so electric. He just adds a different element to the game and we're fortunate here because of the type of quarterback we've got leading the program.
"Now, there's improvements (to be made). It wasn't a perfect game, so there's some things he can do to improve. That's what I told him at the end of the game. I gave him a hug and said, 'Hey, I'm so proud of you, but there's so many more things we can get better at,' and he said, 'Yes sir. No doubt.'
The Blazers took a 30-0 lead into the halftime break, but not before some long-range fireworks as sophomore kicker Estin Thiele banged in a 50-yard field goal as time expired. Thiele was mobbed by teammates after the kick, that appeared it would have been good from 65 yards as it sailed high through the middle of the goalposts and out of Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
With their high-flying offense still intact, the Blazers also brought an aggressive defense into Saturday's game.
The vaunted "Black Swarm" did just that, flying to the ball with reckless abandon and causing havoc on the Tigers' offense.
The Blazers held the Tigers to just 166 yards of total offense and forced four fumbles – three of which the Blazers recovered and two of the recoveries resulted in points as Taurus Dotson and Mondrell Jefferson each scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions.
Jefferson's score gave the Blazers a 27-0 lead with 2:23 left before the half.
"Oh, my God. I hadn't seen the Black Swarm in a while!" Goff said. "It was a lot of fun. Those guys on that side of the ball, they're relentless. We want 11 hats on the ball every play and they did that all night long."
Nick Moss led the Blazers with 10 tackles (eight assisted), followed by Cory Roberts' seven stops and a sack. Jefferson recored six tackles, while Jameon Gaskin had five stops in the win.
"It felt great, man," Moss said of the win. "We've really been working for it. Before this season and just going through (the pandemic), I feel like people just kind of started putting us under the backboard and thought we fell off a little bit. We just wanted to make a statement and let people know we're still here. The Blazers are back."
UP NEXT
The Blazers hit the road for a matchup against the Virginia Union Panthers next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.