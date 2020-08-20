VALDOSTA –– Another Blazer is going pro.
Valdosta State senior forward Bryce Smith signed with the Kapfenberg Bulls of the Austrian Basketball Superliga, One Motive Sports announced Wednesday.
Smith fielded offers from teams in Luxembourg and Bulgaria before agreeing to join the Bulls. Not only did Smith like the fit with Kapfenberg, he cites the competition level as a deciding factor as the Bulls compete in the Superliga and the FIBA Europe Cup.
“I felt like this was the best fit for me because I will get a chance to play in the Europe cup with other good players,” Smith said.
Smith is the second VSU senior to sign a pro contract, joining teammate Clay Guillozet who signed with Avanti Mondorf in Luxembourg in June.
The Powder Springs, Ga. native overcame a torn ACL suffered during his time at Northeastern Mississippi Community College in 2017. Smith had gotten looks from several Division I programs only to have the attention disappear due to the injury.
According to Smith, Valdosta State was the only team that offered him a chance at redemption.
“Me looking back at my college years, I wouldn’t change nothing –– not one bit,” Smith said. “After my ACL injury, I lost every D1 team because they didn’t think I would be the same player from this injury. Valdosta State gave me a chance to show everyone and I’m thankful for that opportunity.”
Smith averaged 14.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game for the Blazers last season. The lefty forward scored in double figures 24 times with three games of double-digit rebounds and two double-doubles. An inside-outside force, Smith posted six games of 20 points or more.
Smith and the Blazers were unable to play for an NCAA Championship as the team’s first-round matchup against Palm Beach Atlantic was canceled due to the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Without a postseason to participate in, Smith worked out twice a day –– mornings and nights –– to keep himself in shape and prepare for the next level.
“I’ve been working out two times a day, mornings and nights,” Smith said. “In the mornings, I work on my footwork and handles and I try to finish everything with my right hand. And in the night sessions, I just work on my shooting with different scenarios and also pick and rolls.”
At 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds, Smith is a matchup nightmare due to his ability to shoot from the perimeter and finish at the basket. His patented jump hook and face-up jumper allowed him to score 744 points in two seasons as a Blazer.
Smith stretches the floor playing both the power forward and center position, which will help him acclimate himself quickly to the European style of play.
“After talking with the coach, this is the same opportunity given to me, just a different scenario,” Smith said of his role with the Bulls. “He chose me out of all the players in the NCAA and that is big to me. My role now with the Bulls is to find a way to win games and bring them back the BSL cup to win back-to-back championships and also help them advance further in the FIBA Europe Cup.”
Another thing Smith has been preparing for is being away from home.
Smith arrived in Kapfenberg this week to be formally introduced by the team. His new basketball home is 5,042 miles from Valdosta, which Smith said will take some getting used to without having his family at his games.
“It will take time to adjust because my family was at every VSU home game,” Smith said. “But I will be ready for our preseason game in two weeks. The big adjustment for me is the food. I’m so used to American food, now I have to adjust and try different things and so far, it tastes pretty good.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.