The Valdosta State men's basketball team started last week on a high note, beating rival West Florida 95-83. Unfortunately, those good vibrations were short-lived as the Blazers were swept by the Lee Flames over the weekend.
As a result, the Blazers plummeted from No. 5 in the country to No. 19 in the latest NABC Coaches Poll.
Let's run the floor.
CAM'S CAREER NIGHT
Junior guard Cam Hamilton has been on a roll to start the 2020-21 season, averaging 15 points on 51.8% shooting and an incredibly efficient 48% from 3-point range.
Hamilton went off for a career-high 29 points in the Blazers' win against West Florida last week –– making 10-of-15 field goals, including a pristine 8-of-11 from 3-point land. Not only was he feeling it on offense, he found time to contribute defensively with three steals on the night.
"It was just one of those nights, I felt like I couldn't miss," Hamilton said. "My teammates took advantage of that opportunity with me on fire and got the ball to me. Anybody else, if anybody else is hot, we get the ball to them. We took advantage of the mismatches and got the win."
MEETING MALIK
Junior big man Malik Hunt broke out in a major way against the Argos, scoring 10 points while ripping down eight rebounds (five offensive) and blocking two shots in 17 minutes off the Blazer bench.
The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Hunt's performance introduced him as a potential difference-maker as the season rages on. Hunt earned his first start of the season in Saturday's game against Lee, but didn't make much of an impact in the weekend series. The Blazers found a small-ball lineup featuring the 6-foot-5 Travis Bianco as the team's tallest player with four guards around him in Burke Putnam, Jacolbey Owens, Cam Hamilton and Imoras Agee.
Going forward, it will be interesting to see how Hunt and sophomore Jakari Gallon factor into the rotation as the team continues to figure out which combinations work best.
BURKE'S BOUNCE BACK
In my last column, I talked about the shooting slump plaguing senior point guard Burke Putnam.
Blazers coach Mike Helfer said he had no questions about Putnam rediscovering his shooting stroke and in three games, Putnam has found his way back.
Against West Florida, Putnam had nine points, six rebounds and five assists. He shot 4-of-7 from the floor.
The efficiency fueled one of Putnam's best games of the season in the Blazers' 82-70 loss to Lee last Friday. Putnam went over 20 points for the first time since Jan. 3 against Auburn Montgomery, exploding for a team-best 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting and looking like the confident scorer he was when he moved into the starting lineup last season.
Putnam scored 16 points in Saturday's 77-74 loss to the Flames, going 7-of-16 from the floor and knocking down two 3-pointers in the game.
In the three-game stretch, Putnam averaged 15.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting nearly 58% from the floor. With the hot start to the season by Hamilton and fellow senior Imoras Agee, Putnam joining the party bodes well for the Blazers.
UNFAMILIAR FEELING
With back-to-back losses to Lee over the weekend, the Blazers experienced a two-game losing streak for the first time since March 9 and March 16 of 2019 –– losses to Delta State and West Alabama to end the 2018-19 season.
The Blazers are 8-6 against the Flames since the team joined the Gulf South Conference in the 2013-14 season. After reeling off six straight victories against the Flames from Dec. 10, 2015 until Feb. 3, 2018, the Blazers have lost their last four games against the Flames.
FREE FOR A REASON
On the surface, the Blazers are one of the best offensive teams in the country –– ranking in the top 20 in scoring at 84.2 points per game and 24th in Division II in 3-point field goal percentage at 40.1%.
But, now it's time to address the elephant in the gym –– free throws.
Through their first five games, the Blazers went 82-of-114 from the free throw line (71.9%). In the last three games, the Blazers have converted just 17 of 42 attempts at the charity stripe –– an unsightly 40.4%.
Another concern is the amount of free throws the team is attempting lately. Over the first five games, the Blazers attempted 22.8 free throws per game. Conversely, over the last three games, that number has shrank to just 14 free throw attempts per game.
For the season, the Blazers have only shot 75% or better at the foul line three times. With the level of shooters the Blazers have on the roster, a mark of 63.5% just won't cut it –– especially for a team with championship aspirations.
WHO'S NEXT?
The 2020-21 schedule makes its turnaround for the Blazers this weekend as they travel 299 miles up to Rome, Ga., to face Shorter in a Friday-Saturday doubleheader.
The Blazers swept the Hawks in their first weekend meeting in Valdosta on Jan. 8 and 9 –– outscoring the Hawks a combined 185-155.
Tip-off for Friday's game is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.