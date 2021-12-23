The Valdosta State men's basketball team has two straight wins heading into the winter break – knocking off Montevallo and Auburn Montgomery in a pair of quality victories.
With the winter break pausing hoops until Dec. 31, let's talk about the Blazers' start to the year and their prospects for the second half of the season.
Let's run the floor.
1) Ricky Brown, starter
In the last two wins, the Blazers put freshman Ricky Brown into the starting lineup.
Against Montevallo, Brown had seven points, four rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes – a quiet night, but with the Blazers shooting so well (50.8% from the floor and 12 of 23 from 3), Brown didn't need to have a spectacular game.
However, Monday against Auburn Montgomery, Brown showed what kind of player he's capable of being – scoring a career-best 26 points on 10 of 14 shooting in 37 minutes.
At the end of last season, I hypothesized Brown would find his way into the starting lineup at some point. He got consistent minutes in his first year, which is hard to do under a veteran coach. When he got minutes, Brown impressed with his poise and composure. In a spot where young players would press or try to do too much, Brown stepped into shots with confidence and even broke out for a 21-point game last season.
Given his shot-making from beyond the arc, his ability to get to his spots and convert efficiently and his effort on the defensive end, Brown has earned the right to start for the foreseeable future.
Blazers head coach Mike Helfer said of Brown, "I thought, for Ricky, he's kind of growing up in front of our eyes and becoming an important, key piece to our puzzle and a trusted piece – not only by our coaches, but by the players."
2) The art of the floater
As I mentioned before, Brown's shooting ability is a big reason why he's getting the chance to start.
Allow me to expand on that point. Thus far in his college career, Brown has built the reputation as a 3-point sniper. They don't call him "Downtown" Ricky Brown for nothing.
With that being said, Brown flashed a competent weapon against AUM Monday night: The mid-range floater.
Of Brown's 10 field goals, at least four of them came from maybe a step inside the free throw line. Utilizing a high screen or a dribble handoff, the sweet-shooting lefty would turn the corner, get downhill and rather than barrel into the paint to challenge potential shot blockers, Brown would stop on a dime and uncork a one-handed push shot floater.
Having covered Brown at Valdosta High School, I've seen the shot at various times but it wasn't exactly a staple. In his second career start, it appears Brown will have his own flotation device when he gets into a bind.
"I practice that floater night in and night out," Brown said. "They label me as a shooter, but I've got to get downhill and have a jump shot or a floater and I've been working on that since forever. I finally got the opportunity to use it in a game and I feel great about it."
3) The Blazers' sixth and seventh starters
Through the first 12 games, the Blazers have started eight different players. As the team has struggled to find a consistent lineup to establish an identity this season, Helfer has tinkered with several combinations.
Against AUM, the Blazers rallied from a 12-point deficit with a lineup that featured Brown, DJ Mitchell, Cam Selders, Mohamed Fofana and Justyn King.
That group held the Warhawks to 1 of 7 shooting over a 4-minute and 38-second stretch that allowed them to get back into the game with a 13-2 run.
The VSU bench had 28 points with Mitchell and Fofana accounting for 26 of them.
"We needed a spark, so we went with those two and they gave us what we needed," Brown said. "They gave us heart. They gave us everything. They gave us our momentum back and I thank both of them for coming off the bench and being that spark for us."
Against Montevallo last Saturday, Mitchell and Fofana were at it again, combining for 23 of the team's 27 bench points. Fofana finished with a double-double in that game with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
"Both of those guys could start. They're starters and they've accepted, right now, a role to come off the bench," Helfer said. "They came in tonight and impacted the game in a positive way and changed the momentum. It's such a great lesson for anybody – like, don't get hung up on starting. How can you affect the game in a positive way? They both did that."
4) Scrappy Blazers
One characteristic one rarely attaches to the Blazers is being a scrappy bunch.
Typically, the Blazers are looked at as a high-powered, finesse team. This year's team is no different, but the AUM game may have shed some light on the type of team the Blazers could become.
For the season, the Blazers are averaging 84.3 points per game – the team's lowest output since the 2015-16 season that saw them average just under 82 points a game. Accordingly, the team's 46.3% field goal percentage is the team's lowest since the 2014-15 campaign (42.1%), a season that stands as the worst season the Blazers have had under Helfer at 10-18.
While the team's shooting numbers from beyond the arc have leveled out to second-highest in the Gulf South Conference at 37.9%, it's the other end where the Blazers have had the most issues.
Through the first 12 games, VSU ranks at the bottom of the GSC in scoring defense – allowing 79.3 points per game.
As AUM pushed the Blazers around much of the night, they found a way to get stops by scrambling, hustling, challenging shots at the rim and being opportunistic in transition. The Blazers will never be a lockdown defensive unit, but if they can string together more stretches of scrappy, hard play on that end, they can begin to mask their lack of muscle and physicality up front.
In terms of building a team identity, being more defensive always helps especially when shooting can be so hot and cold over the course of a season.
"We talked about that; make hustle plays on defense, whatever it might be, because they're so physical," Helfer said. "You've got to try to respond with a scrap play – a dive, a tipped ball, a deflection, whatever it might be. I thought we had that after that slow start to the second half. For the last 14 minutes, we had that pretty much every possession."
5) Hamilton's slow start
Junior guard Cam Hamilton has been up-and-down through the first 12 games – averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.
His scoring numbers are down slightly due in large part to his shooting woes to start the year. The Charlotte, N.C. native is shooting a career-worst 37.1% from the floor, down considerably from his 47.1% of last season.
Hamilton played well last Saturday against Montevallo, making 7 of 11 field goals and 4 of 7 from 3-point land for 18 points. But the game before that at Lee, Hamilton was 0 for 4 for three points.
Most recently against AUM, Hamilton played a season-low 19 minutes and finished 1 of 5 from the floor for three points with three turnovers.
In three seasons with the Blazers, Hamilton has 32 games in which he has been held to single-digit scoring. In his sophomore season in which he did not start a single game, Hamilton had 20 single-digit games. Last season, Hamilton had seven such games in only seven starts. So far this season, Hamilton has started all 12 games for the Blazers with five games scoring under 10 points.
Though Hamilton's 3-point shooting has been respectable at 37.5%, he's had to deal with increased defensive attention as the most explosive scoring threat the Blazers have. When Hamilton gets hot, he can take over games and turn close games into routs single-handedly.
With much more season left to play, it will be interesting to see how Hamilton navigates through this slump.
6) Making up ground
The Blazers hit the road for stiff road tests that will carry into the new year as they face Alabama Huntsville Dec. 31, followed by West Alabama Jan. 2 and West Florida Jan. 8.
Currently, West Florida and Union sit atop the GSC standings at 5-0. The Blazers are sixth right now at 3-2, followed by Montevallo (3-2), Alabama Huntsville (1-3), Christian Brothers (1-3), Mississippi College (1-3), West Georgia (1-3), Auburn Montgomery (0-4) and Shorter (0-5).
The Blazers haven't won more than two games in a row at any point this season. These next three games could go a long way towards the Blazers building momentum and gaining ground in a very competitive league.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
