The new year started impressively for No. 22 Valdosta State basketball as the team used its defense to cruise to an 88-53 win against West Florida Thursday night.
Here, I'll break down a few observations from the Blazers' victories in my latest column series, Running the Floor.
Let's run it:
Hamilton finding his way
A strength of the 9-3 Blazers has been a talented group of dynamic players that can do different things on the floor.
A recent bright spot has been the play of redshirt sophomore Cam Hamilton. The 5-foot-11 transfer from UNC Pembroke has had an up-and-down debut for the Blazers this season, struggling to find his footing early on in terms of shot selection and decision-making.
However, over the last two games, Hamilton has been superb –– averaging 22.5 points while shooting 61.5 percent from the floor and 67 percent from the 3-point line. Perhaps bigger than his offensive output has been Hamilton's level of play on the defensive end. He has eight steals in the last two games and really set the tone for the Blazers on Thursday night with his pitbull-like aggression, active hands and energy on defense.
In today's game, players that can knock down 3s and lock up defensively are more important than ever and that's exactly what Hamilton has provided. Hamilton finished with 25 points (18 in the first half), knocking down 9-of-15 field goals with six triples in nine attempts along with four steals against the Argos.
"He had 25 points, but I thought he was better defensively –– getting steals and getting his hands on the ball and pressuring their guards," Blazers head coach Mike Helfer said. "I thought he really played a smart game all-around. Yes, the 25 points were nice, he made some 3s, but I thought he was really good defensively."
For the season, Hamilton ranks fifth on the team in scoring at 10.3 points per game and leads the team in 3-pointers made (27), 3-point percentage (45.8) and steals (23).
As his comfort level in the Blazers' offense grows, Hamilton's goal is to contribute more all-around to help the team rack up wins.
"It's one of those things –– when it's falling, you've got to keep it going," Hamilton said. "When it's off, you've got to get to the basket or find open teammates. I'm just doing what I have to do as a team player and do what I have to do to get the win."
The "wrong" 16
Senior guard Clay Guillozet has put together quite a career at Valdosta State. Regarded as one of the best glue guys in school history, Guillozet's combination of skill, versatility and toughness makes him a very unique talent at only 6-foot-4.
Through the first 12 games, the Greenville, Ohio native leads the team in scoring at 16.5 points per game and ranks second on the team in rebounding (8.3 per game) and field goal percentage (52.3).
Guillozet has hit a bit of a slump with his shooting numbers of late. Over his last three games, Guillozet is shooting just 34.1 percent from the floor and 25 percent from beyond the arc. The struggles continued against the Argos as Guillozet finished with 10 points on 5-of-15 shooting.
However, Guillozet managed to rip down a career-high 16 rebounds on Thursday –– an eye-popping nine coming on the offensive end. Coming into the game needing 16 points to reach 1,000 for his career, Guillozet score 10 on 5-of-15 shooting. After the game, he joked that he got the "wrong 16", referring to his career-high in rebounds.
"I've never had a player that has a knack for the ball like he does," Helfer said of Guillozet. "He finds it in the craziest positions and gets his hands on it. That's what makes him a great player, a great rebounder –– he can locate it, he can touch it and he can secure it. Those types of guys are just invaluable."
Now, the senior is just six points away from joining the Blazers' 1,000-point club and will likely reach the mark on the road today at West Alabama. Guillozet has been mum about the scoring mark –– indicative of his unselfish, team-first nature.
Said Guillozet after Thursday's win: "I don't care about that stuff. I care about us winning."
Putnam's Place
Starting point guard Tyler Edwards missed the Blazers' win against Thomas University on Dec. 19 with a sore heel.
Needing to make a change to his starting five, Helfer opted to go with junior transfer Burke Putnam to fill the void.
Not only has Putnam filled the void, but he may have snatched the starting job away from Edwards permanently with his play as a starter. In two games as a starter, Putnam is averaging 25 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds –– going for 20 points and nine assists against West Florida on Thursday.
Putnam has proven to be a steady hand at the point guard position, boasting a 3.25 assist-to-turnover ratio as a starter. Though Edwards is a bigger, more physically-imposing player, Putnam gets it done with savvy and a penchant for creating shots for himself and others with relative ease.
"He brings an energy and just an ability to get by people that I haven't seen in a while," Helfer said of Putnam. "Not only can he get by his guy, he can score it. He's real athletic, good passer. I think that's really kind of helped us having him in the lineup."
With the team being streaky at best from the 3-point line, moving Putnam into the starting lineup gives the Blazers better floor spacing and playmaking at that position.
Edwards hasn't shot the ball well thus far –– just 40 percent from the floor and 22 percent from 3-point land. With Hamilton and Putnam provided much-needed perimeter scoring, Edwards may find himself on the outside looking in for the foreseeable future.
Tourney rematch
The last time the Blazers faced the West Alabama Tigers, they lost 95-87 in the first round of the NCAA South Region Tournament.
Ricky Dunnaway, LaJuan Hardy and Darron Johnson –– three stars from last year's team –– are back. The trio combined for 64 of the team's 95 points in the last meeting.
Hardy leads the team in scoring (16.8), assists (6.3) and steals (2.3); Dunnaway is third on the team in scoring (13.3) and leads the team in rebounding (6.4); Johnson averages 15.1 points per game and leads the team in 3-pointers with 43.
The Tigers come into today's matchup winners of six straight and are thumping opponents by 21 points per game this season. Not only that, the Tigers lead Division II in fewest points allowed per game (53.9).
For the Blazers, today's game is as tough a test as any for them to prove themselves in the Gulf South Conference.
"They're always long and athletic –– I think they lead the country in (fewest) points allowed defensively," Helfer said. "It's going to be a tough place to play but that's why you come here. You come here to play in these types of games. You don't want to play in the games where it's 3-10 versus 3-9. ... I'm sure it's going to be physical, it's going to be aggressive. Both teams know and they'll be jacked up and it should be a good game. I hope we can come with the same edge we had tonight."
Tip-off for the men's game is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, following the women's game at 3 p.m. ET.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.