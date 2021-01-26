The Valdosta State women’s basketball team completed a season series sweep with a pair of 30-point smackdowns of the Shorter Hawks over the weekend.
Despite the more than comfortable margins, head coach Deandra Schirmer wasn’t pleased with her team’s effort at times against the Hawks. The Lady Blazers are currently 10-1 and riding a three-game winning streak, jumping to No. 7 in the nation this week –– a program-best.
Lace up those sneakers, it’s time to run the floor.
STRIVING FOR BETTER
Allow me to channel Drake and quote a line from his 2009 song, “Successful”.
“Yeah, I want it all, that’s why I strive for it.”
On Friday, the VSU women pummeled Shorter 84-54 and afterwards, Schirmer was unhappy with her team’s effort.
It may sound crazy, but Schirmer felt her team got too loose with the ball and thought they were more reactive than proactive –– waiting for things to happen instead of making them happen.
Truth be told, there was so much to like. The Blazers made a season-high 14 threes, shot 46.4% from the floor, forced 16 turnovers for 23 points, won the bench scoring battle 42-12 and led by as many as 35 points in the game.
On the negative side, they committed 18 turnovers –– 10 of those in the second half. With the outcome long decided, the level of intensity surely waned and the attention to detail was likely replaced by daydreams about the post-game meal.
Earlier in the season, Schirmer felt that even though her team was winning, several players hadn’t played their best ball. Now that many players that were struggling are starting to hit their stride, Schirmer wants to see more of a killer instinct.
After the team secured the sweep of Shorter on Saturday, Schirmer was a lot happier with her team’s ball control and defense.
“We were able to execute what we were trying to do defensively and then offensively –– toward the end of the game, we had some of those silly turnovers that we had (Friday) –– we were much better with managing the ball,” Schirmer said. “Once you get that first defensive stop –– a steal and get out in transition –– it kind of snowballs from there because then (Shorter) feels that frustration. Our defense has the capability of winning us games, whether we’re hitting shots or not. On Friday night, I thought we weren’t playing up to our ability defensively. For us to come out today and really put that defensive effort forward and be able to score in transition and off of turnovers, we were able to dictate tonight whereas (Friday), we were kind of letting things happen.”
Going back to where my point started, while no team or a single player will ever be perfect, a relentless pursuit of perfection will place a team in a position where it is playing at or near its best more often. The peaks will be consistently high and the valley won’t be so low. Schirmer and the Blazers are ring-chasing and for that to happen, being sharp and playing at a high level are non-negotiable.
BOLLMS AWAY
Sophomore Kendall Bollmer finally broke out of her season-long shooting slump over the weekend. The 5-8 sharpshooter scored a career-high 18 points in 21 minutes in Friday’s win over Shorter –– shooting 6-of-9 from 3-point range. Bollmer followed that up with an 11-point outing in VSU’s 89-57 win over Shorter on Saturday, going 4-for-5 from the floor and nailing three of her four 3-point attempts.
To put things into context, Bollmer scored a total of 26 points in her first eight games of the season with eight 3-pointers made. Over the last two games, she’s scored 29 points and made 9-of-13 from beyond the arc.
So far in her VSU career, the Dacula, Ga. native has carved out a role as a 3-point specialist. One-hundred sixteen of Bollmer’s 123 field goal attempts have been 3s. Forty-seven of her 51 field goals have been from the 3-point line. She’s made 4-for-7 two-point shots over her first season-and-a-half. Mind-boggling stuff.
Shooters shoot and that’s what Bollmer is on the floor to do. After a slow start and limited minutes earlier in the season, Bollmer is tied with teammate Delaney Bernard for 3s made (17) and she leads the team in 3-point percentage at 45.9%.
BENCH BALLING
With Bollmer catching fire over the last two games, so has the VSU bench unit.
The Blazers’ reserves have outscored opposing benches in five consecutive games. For the season, the Blazers’ bench has outscored their counterparts in all but three games and currently hold a 223-152 scoring edge this season.
After outscoring Shorter’s bench 73-23 over the weekend, Schirmer spoke about the importance of the bench Saturday.
“With the format of this season, playing on back-to-back nights, it’s going to be the teams that have the most that are going to be the most consistent,” Schirmer said. “For us to have a second unit that’s coming in every single night and contributing, that’s a huge luxury for us. In this game, when we were able to get out and score in transition, (Shorter’s) players were gassed because they’re playing five or six players the entire game. Using that depth moving forward when we have these tough back-to-backs, I felt like we also used that in the win against Lee by being able to have a stronger second unit. For them to come out and have a really good game is huge for their confidence and huge for our team moving forward.”
KB KEEPS BATTLING
Senior point guard Kayla Bonilla is the heart and soul of this Blazers team. As she goes, so goes the Blazers.
Bonilla has hit a rough patch over the last four games –– averaging 11.8 points, 4.5 assists and 4.8 turnovers per game. Her shooting has hit a skid as well as she’s shooting just 31.7% over her last four games (13-41).
In the team’s lone loss this season to Lee on Jan.15, Bonilla shot just 2-of-14 for 12 points with two assists and an alarming seven turnovers. The next night, Bonilla scored 19 points on 5-for-9 shooting, with five assists and eight turnovers.
Though she didn’t play particularly well from a statistical standpoint this past weekend against Shorter, scoring a season-low five points on Friday, Bonilla was able to provide steady leadership on the floor. She scored a total of 16 points on 18 total shots over the weekend, but dished 11 assists to just four turnovers and picked up eight steals in the two games.
“I thought Kayla Bonilla was excellent tonight as a point guard,” Schirmer said after Saturday’s win. “She had seven assists, but she just controlled our tempo and did a really good job of getting us into our game plan offensively and defensively.”
This four-game stretch is likely just a blip on the radar, but even so, Bonilla still leads the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game while shooting 49.1% from the field, 37.1% from 3 and 81% at the free throw line. Defensively, she’s never been better. For what she may lack in height, she more than makes up for in quickness, anticipation and toughness –– evidenced by her career-best 3.1 steals per game this season.
KWAJELIN’S QUIET CONSISTENCY
Graduate transfer center Kwajelin Farrar has quietly put together a phenomenal season. The 6-foot-1 post player is averaging 13.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals in just under 26 minutes a night.
Farrar has scored in double figures in eight of the Blazers’ first 11 games and has six double-digit rebounding games (all double-doubles) over the same span. Not only is she a dependable rebounder and defensive presence, she’s also been rock solid as an offensive weapon, shooting nearly 61% from the floor.
HERE COME THE WOLVES
The Blazers travel to Carrolton for a rematch against rival West Georgia this Friday, Jan. 29. The Blazers defeated the Wolves 82-69 in the season opener Dec. 12.
In that game, the Blazers got a double-double from Farrar with 23 points and 11 rebounds and placed four players in double figures.
Defensively, the Blazers held the Wolves to 40.7% shooting and forced 17 turnovers.
Prior to West Georgia’s game Tuesday night against Auburn Montgomery, they’re currently on a four-game losing streak and sit at 4-5 on the season.
“We talk about being consistent –– every single game, bringing that same intensity,” Schirmer said of going back on the road. “West Georgia runs a very similar offense (to Shorter), five-out spread looking to drive. A lot of tonight was preparing us for these games against West Georgia and how we can use our man-to-man defense to take away driving lanes and take away some open shots. I feel like going to West Georgia will be a huge task for us. They’re a great team and we’ve got to be able to come out and have that defense be steady from the beginning.”
Tip-off for Friday’s game is set for 6 p.m. at The Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on the radio on WJEM 94.3 FM
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
