Valdosta State women's basketball is on a roll, winners of five straight games heading into a two-game road trip at Shorter this week.
The Lady Blazers took care of business against the lowly Auburn Montgomery Warhawks this past weekend, and did so in dominant fashion.
Let's run the floor.
ALL HANDS ON GLASS
On Saturday, the ladies found their rhythm in the fourth quarter to sink the Warhawks 72-55.
They outrebounded the Warhawks 48-24, with 21 of those coming on the offensive end. Freshman Alexandria Smith hauled in a game-high 15 rebounds along with 18 points for her first double-double of the season.
Kwajelin Farrar picked up her third double-double in the first five games, going for 11 points and 12 rebounds on Saturday. Farrar also had nine of the team's 21 offensive rebounds in the game.
Not letting the bigs have all the fun, 5-foot-6 combo guard Jirah Ards pulled down 11 rebounds of her own.
For those counting at home, Smith, Farrar and Ards combined for 38 of the team's 48 rebounds in Saturday's opener.
KB CAN'T MISS
For the second consecutive week, senior guard Kayla Bonilla was named Gulf South Conference East Division Player of the Week.
Bonilla's performance against the Warhawks over the weekend raised plenty of eyebrows. The 5-foot point guard averaged 19 points per game in two wins, shooting an absurd 15-of-18 from the field (83.3%) and 5-of-6 from 3-point range.
Through five games, Bonilla is shooting over 65% from the floor and 12-of-18 from 3. She's tied for third in the GSC in scoring at 20 points per game and ranks second in the league in assists at 4.6 per game.
She's gotten better every single year, increasing her scoring from 7.0 points per game as a freshman to a career-best 16.7 points per game as a junior. Despite her lack of height, she's an underrated rebounder, averaging 5.4 last season and over four a game thus far this season.
If Bonilla continues to be a flamethrower, the Lady Blazers will continue to pile up wins atop the GSC East.
YOUNG, BUT READY
Like Bonilla, Alexandria Smith earned GSC East Freshman of the Week honors for the second straight week.
Her double-double helped the VSU women to a win on Saturday and served as a coming out party for the Cincinnati, Ohio native. Smith has started at power forward all five games for the Lady Blazers, averaging 9.6 points and 6.6 rebounds this season.
"Alex hasn't even played at her best yet," Schirmer said. "We see it in practice every single day. She's a phenomenal player. That's why she's in the starting lineup as a freshman. She's so talented offensively and she's such a smart player that defensively she causes a lot of problems."
JIRAH STEPS UP
Starting alongside Bonilla in the Lady Blazer backcourt is newcomer Jirah Ards.
After her near triple-double on Saturday, she followed up with nine points and five rebounds in 27 minutes on Sunday.
With Bonilla in foul trouble and being limited to just 24 minutes on Saturday, Ards played 39 minutes and ran the show beautifully. She did a little bit of everything –– eight points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
"The biggest thing was that when our leading scorer Kayla Bonilla got in foul trouble, Jirah really had to step up and it's a luxury for us to have two very talented point guards," Schirmer said. "We play them a lot together, but they also can both bring the ball up. Jirah was able to step into those minutes and play really well and kind of hold us over until we could get Kayla back in the lineup."
"Jirah's somebody that, she almost had a triple-double and I still don't think she's playing her best. I really feel like with this group, we're getting used to certain things but Jirah's very talented. We're going to see a lot of great things for her coming up to finish out the season."
BENCH MOB
The VSU bench outscored AUM 38-22 over the weekend, led by junior swingman Kayla Frey. Frey scored 10 points, pulled down eight rebounds and snagged two steals in 19 minutes Sunday and led the bench with seven points in 16 minutes on Saturday.
Joining Frey in providing a spark was newcomer Shanice Nelson. Nelson contributed 12 points total in two Lady Blazer victories, hitting timely baskets in the fourth quarter in both games.
OWNING THE PAINT
In two games against the Warhawks, the Blazers won the paint points battle 72-38. Not only that, they outrebounded the Warhawks 92-47 over the weekend.
Farrar has been an imposing and hyper-efficient player in the middle, averaging 13.6 points and 10 rebounds per game on 60.4% shooting through the first five games. Defensively, her length has helped protect the paint with seven blocked shots.
Behind Farrar, redshirt junior Abby Rouse blocked three shots in Sunday's 66-47 win over the Warhawks.
A MATTER OF TIME?
Despite a 5-0 record and the top spot in the GSC East, head coach Deandra Schirmer doesn't feel like the team has come close to reaching its full potential.
Outside of Bonilla, the team's shooters have not found their rhythm yet.
Delaney Bernard, who finished second on the team in made 3s a season ago with 50, is shooting just 6-of-32 from long range this season. Her scoring average is down as well –– Bernard averaged 8.8 points per game in her first season, but has saw that number dip to 5.4 points per game in the early going.
Sophomore Kendall Bollmer finished second on the team in 3-point percentage last season at 38%. Bollmer made 30 triples as a freshman in 14 minutes per game. This year, her minutes have dwindled to 6.8 per game and she's hit 3-of-9 from beyond the arc in limited action.
With players like Smith, Ards and Nelson working their way into the system, and mainstays like Bernard still searching for their shooting touch, the Lady Blazers' best is yet to come.
"We're sitting at 5-0 now and we have other players right now that haven't played at their best," Schirmer said. "As a coach, I'm really happy because I feel like once we get it together and once we get this group jelled, we're really gonna be a tough team. Right now, we're playing six players that are new and I feel like once we get into the flow and we figure out how we're playing and how we want to execute, we're only gonna get better from here."
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
