Running the Floor: Blazers look to close regular season on "winning" note

The Valdosta State men’s and women’s basketball team’s will be ending the regular season on the road.
Match ups against West Florida on Thursday and Auburn Montgomery on Saturday will close out the 2019-2020 campaign with both teams potentially headed to the post season.
Let’s run the floor:
Much-Needed
Seniors Clay Guillozet and Darrell Jones gave near-identical quotes after the Blazer’s 75-67 win against West Alabama on Saturday.
Both players referenced the win against the caliber opponent with the proximity to playoffs as “needed.” The No. 3 Tigers presented a challenge the Blazers haven’t especially seen during their 15-game winning streak –– a team with postseason aspirations (beyond the conference tournament) and willing to fight possession-to-possession with the red-hot Blazers.
West Alabama forced the Blazers to overcome unseen adversity with Jones getting in foul trouble and the team shooting 1-of-12 from beyond the arc in the game.
But a late push got them over the hump and they were able to cruise through the final minutes of the contest.
The Come Up
The Blazers’ hot streak has come with a considerable rise in polls. VSU started 2020 hovering around the twenties in the NABC Top 25 Poll before splashing into the top 20 at No. 18. From there, the team has jumped nine spots to crack the top 10 at No. 9 in the latest coaches poll.
They’ve also landed at No. 3 in the regional poll with one more poll set to release on March 4 prior to regional rankings that will release on March 8.
This rise is the seed of their winning streak, but more so the style of play that the team has adopted. No one player shines more than another. Players have fully bought in and they’re playing for each other and it shows.
Abby’s Awakening
After posting consecutive season highs in points, Abby Rouse looks like she’s ready to step up for the Lady Blazers through the final stretch of the year.
The redshirt sophomore followed her 14-point performance against Montevallo with a 20-point game against West Alabama.
With the absence of starting center Germani Abram, the Lady Blazers will likely have Rouse on the court for longer periods and if she can continue her steady productivity, it’ll benefit the team.
If Rouse can slide into a consistent second or third option for the team, it’ll help ease the load on the shoulders of Kayla Bonilla and Cheray Saunders as they attempt to make a post-season push.
Don’t Overthink It
It felt like a quote from head coach Deandra Schirmer that was a pep talk to herself and her coaching staff.
“Sometimes, as a coaching staff, we can overthink it but we’ve got to come out and play better,” Schirmer said after Saturday’s loss to West Alabama.
Now the Lady Blazers have painted themselves into a corner. Five of the eight spots for the Gulf South Conference tournament have been claimed.
Two wins this week is their best shot to get into the dance and anything else will leave their fate in the hands of other teams.
They need to revisit that place before basketball became a game of analytics –– when it was just a place allowing all that partook to escape from the problems of the world.
For two games, and hopefully beyond, the Lady Blazers just have to get back to the basics.
If they do that they’ll punch a ticket to the conference tournament.
UP NEXT
The Blazers and Lady Blazers face the West Florida Argos Thursday, starting with the women’s game at 6:30 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 8:30 p.m.
