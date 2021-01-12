No. 9 Valdosta State men’s basketball improved to 5-0 on the season with a pair of wins against the Shorter Hawks over the weekend.
The Blazers led by 20-plus points in both games and were never truly threatened by the Hawks.
With that being said, let’s run the floor.
WEARING NEW HATS
Senior Imoras Agee and junior Cam Hamilton were the two best Blazers against Shorter.
Agee averaged 19 points per game in the two wins –– shooting 55.6% from the floor, 37.5% from 3-point range and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Hamilton averaged 17.5 points per game against the Hawks, shooting 47.8% from the field and 8-of-16 from beyond the arc.
Both in their second year with the Blazers, Agee and Hamilton have shouldered larger roles on the team through these first five games.
In the preseason, Agee and senior point guard Burke Putnam were named Preseason Gulf South Conference selections. Agee started all 30 games for the Blazers last season, averaging 12 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. With GSC Player of the Year Clay Guillozet serving as the team's go-to guy, Agee was more of a slashing guard that thrived in transition, offering up a highlight reel dunk every other game.
Through the first five games, Agee has led or tied for the team lead in scoring in all five games. The Linden, Ala. native has upped his scoring average to 21.4 points per game and is red hot shooting the ball in the early going. Agee is shooting almost 51% from the floor, nearly 52% from 3-point range (15/29) and close to 74% from the free throw line, while averaging more rebounds and assists per game than he did as a junior.
For Hamilton, he has transitioned from being the team's unquestioned sixth man as a sophomore to a potent No. 2 scorer and starter this season.
Hamilton averaged 8.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 30 games last season and tied Guillozet for the team lead in steals with 43.
This season, Hamilton is second on the team in scoring at 15.2 points per game and leads the team in steals with 16 through five games. Hamilton also ranks second on the team in minutes played and 3s made with 14.
After Agee and Hamilton combined for 40 points in the Blazers 99-85 win over Shorter last Friday, Blazers coach Mike Helfer spoke of the importance of a second year in the team's system for many of the players he's coached over the years.
"It's both of their second years playing for me –– they're more comfortable with the pace, they're more comfortable with shot selection," Helfer said of the duo. "They're more comfortable, which makes them better players and they were both critical tonight."
ENERGY BY THE GALLON
Speaking of players taking on larger roles, the same can be said for starting forward Jakari Gallon.
Gallon recorded his first career double-double on Saturday, going for 17 points and 12 rebounds in the Blazers' 86-70 win.
After averaging 2.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.0 minutes per game as a freshman, the 6-foot-7 forward is making the most of minutes as a full-time starter this season. The Tallahassee, Fla. native has two double-digit rebounding games already and leads the team in rebounding at 7.4 per game.
Usually counted on for his energy, Gallon was asked to score against the Hawks and produced.
"I didn't think we threw it inside enough (in Friday's game)," Helfer said. "So (Saturday), I was like, 'We're gonna run some stuff to get it in there, just to put pressure and make them guard him there. Maybe it could condense the defense.' We threw it in there, and he made play after play after play. He had a great game."
Gallon said of his breakout performance, “I feel like I just played more calm –– made sure I took my time on my dribble, made sure I spotted up and shot the ball right, just wanted to make sure I took my time on everything and that’s what I did.”
PUTNAM'S SLUMP
As I mentioned earlier in this column, Burke Putnam was a Preseason All-GSC selection.
When I spoke to Putnam about the accolade before the season began, the senior point guard insisted he doesn't put much stock in individual accomplishments, caring more about team success.
Yes, the Blazers are 5-0 at the time of this writing with Putnam running the show. A glance at Putnam's overall numbers won't surprise you: 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and a team-best 4.4 assists per game.
However, the elephant in the room is Putnam's shooting.
For the season, Putnam is shooting just 32.1% from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range. By comparison, Putnam shot 55.4% from the field as a junior, including a respectable 36.2% from 3.
Over the weekend, Putnam shot 5-for-21 from the field against Shorter. Outside of a 23-point, six-rebound, five-assist performance Jan. 3 against Auburn Montgomery, Putnam has not looked comfortable as a scorer this season.
What my eyes tell me is Putnam is pressing a bit. After showing an uncanny ability to break down defenders and create offense off the dribble last season, Putnam has looked unsure at times once he gets to his spots this season, getting into a crowd and forcing up some contested shots.
In basketball, sometimes the ball just doesn't go in.
Despite shooting 2-of-11 on Saturday for seven points, Putnam did not let his shooting struggles affect other aspects of his game. He still pulled down six rebounds, handed out seven assists with only one turnover and got one steal in 30 minutes of action.
When asked about Putnam's struggles, Helfer maintains he has no concerns about Putnam regaining his form.
"I think he's putting a lot of pressure on himself because he knows he's in a leadership role," Helfer said of his starting point guard. "He just has to relax and play. He is a fantastic player so I have zero questions about his play. I just feel that he and I have got to work together to slowly bring him along and let him get back into his flow, which he'll do for sure."
JACOLBEY'S WORLD
In the preseason, there was a buzz around The Complex regarding junior newcomer Jalcobey Owens.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard is an explosive force of nature for the Blazers. My first time seeing Owens was at a Blazers practice before the team's season opener at West Georgia. During a fastbreak drill, Owens caught a long outlet pass along the left wing at the 3-point line, then took one dribble before elevating –– practically levitating –– into the air for a windmill dunk that surprised his own teammates and changed the energy in the building.
After missing the game against West Georgia, Owens has established himself as the sixth man for the Blazers in very short order. Through his first four games, Owens is averaging 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 24.3 minutes a game.
Owens did not miss a shot in two games against Shorter, making all 10 of his field goals and scoring 23 total points. With so much space to operate with the Blazers' perimeter shooters spotting up, Owens has been aggressive attacking the basket and making opponents meet him at the rim. Defensively, Owens has consistently pestered opposing guards the length of the floor and used his athleticism to produce on defense. He's got four steals and two blocks already.
"Jacolbey's a great player," Helfer said of Owens' impact. "I hate to say, 'We have five starters.' I want to have 10 starters or 12 starters. All of our guys have got to be ready to contribute when they go in there. I think Jacolbey has been fantastic as a kid. He just goes in there and plays hard no matter who he's playing with or what the score is or what point it is in the game.
"I knew he was explosive, I wasn't sure how explosive. He is very explosive around the rim –– it's almost like having a 6'7", 6'8" kid in there because he gets so high. So (as an opponent), you've got to pick and choose. Are you going to help on the dribble drive and let us shoot it? Or, are you going to stay out and try to guard one-on-one? Those are the decisions teams will have to make."
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.