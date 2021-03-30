VALDOSTA –– Lowndes track and field continued its dominant season with a pair of wins on its home track at the Harmon Invitational Saturday.
The Vikings’ boys took first with a combined score of 182.50, followed by Brunswick (85.50), Thomas County Central (66), Appling County (56) and Valdosta (42) rounding out the top five.
For the girls, the Vikings finished first with a combined score of 154.50. Vidalia (112), Valdosta (74), Brunswick (70) and Bradwell Institute (59) rounded out the top five.
Saturday was also a monumental day for the history of the Lowndes track and field program as the track was renamed in honor of legendary Vikings coach Hiram Johnson. Johnson also received a plaque as part of the festivities.
RESULTS
3200-meter Run
Boys: Alec Munger 1st, Andrew Caruana 3rd
Girls: Kiley Matheson 3rd
1600-meter Run
Boys: Andrew Caruana 1st
800-meter Run
Boys: Mathew Herndon 2nd
400-meter Dash
Girls: Trinity Hunter 1st
Boys: Ramecia Burgman 2nd
300-meter Hurdles
Girls: Kadreon Thomas 1st
Boys: Jayvon Hutchinson 1st, Kamen Lewis 2nd
200-meter Dash
Girls: Kaylan McConnehead 3rd
Boys: Tydreke Thomas 3rd
100-meter Dash
Boys: Tydreke Thomas 1st
Girls: Kenyere Walden 3rd
110 Hurdles
Boys: Jayvon Hutchinson 2nd
4X100 Meter Relay
Lowndes Girls & Boys 1st
4X200 Meter Relay
Lowndes Boys 3rd
4X400 Meter Relay
Lowndes Girls 1st
4X800 Meter Relay
Lowndes Boys 1st
Lowndes Girls 2nd
Triple Jump
Girls: Kaylan McConnehead 1st
Boys: Joseph Robinson 1st
Long Jump
Boys: Ramecia Burgman 1st, Jayvon Hutchinson 3rd
Girls: Kaylan McConnehead 2nd
Pole Vault
Boys: Chance Lucas 1st, Matthew Trimble 2nd
Girls: Aubrey Reynolds 2nd
Discus
Boys: O’Shea Brooks 1st, James Young 3rd
Girls: Kiersten Graham 2nd
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.