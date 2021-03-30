VALDOSTA –– Lowndes track and field continued its dominant season with a pair of wins on its home track at the Harmon Invitational Saturday.

The Vikings’ boys took first with a combined score of 182.50, followed by Brunswick (85.50), Thomas County Central (66), Appling County (56) and Valdosta (42) rounding out the top five.

For the girls, the Vikings finished first with a combined score of 154.50. Vidalia (112), Valdosta (74), Brunswick (70) and Bradwell Institute (59) rounded out the top five.

Saturday was also a monumental day for the history of the Lowndes track and field program as the track was renamed in honor of legendary Vikings coach Hiram Johnson. Johnson also received a plaque as part of the festivities.

RESULTS

3200-meter Run

Boys: Alec Munger 1st, Andrew Caruana 3rd

Girls: Kiley Matheson 3rd

1600-meter Run

Boys: Andrew Caruana 1st

800-meter Run

Boys: Mathew Herndon 2nd

400-meter Dash

Girls: Trinity Hunter 1st

Boys: Ramecia Burgman 2nd

300-meter Hurdles

Girls: Kadreon Thomas 1st

Boys: Jayvon Hutchinson 1st, Kamen Lewis 2nd

200-meter Dash

Girls: Kaylan McConnehead 3rd

Boys: Tydreke Thomas 3rd

100-meter Dash

Boys: Tydreke Thomas 1st

Girls: Kenyere Walden 3rd

110 Hurdles

Boys: Jayvon Hutchinson 2nd

4X100 Meter Relay 

Lowndes Girls & Boys 1st

4X200 Meter Relay

Lowndes Boys 3rd

4X400 Meter Relay

Lowndes Girls 1st

4X800 Meter Relay

Lowndes Boys 1st

Lowndes Girls 2nd

Triple Jump

Girls: Kaylan McConnehead 1st

Boys: Joseph Robinson 1st

Long Jump

Boys: Ramecia Burgman 1st, Jayvon Hutchinson 3rd

Girls: Kaylan McConnehead 2nd

Pole Vault

Boys: Chance Lucas 1st, Matthew Trimble 2nd

Girls: Aubrey Reynolds 2nd

Discus

Boys: O’Shea Brooks 1st, James Young 3rd

Girls: Kiersten Graham 2nd

