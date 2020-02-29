HAHIRA—Valwood baseball lost its season opener to the North Oconee Titans 9-4.
After allowing five runs in the opening inning, the Valiants held North Oconee scoreless until the fourth inning when the Titans erupted for four more runs.
Valwood drew blood in the third inning with four of runs of their own but once the Titans pulled away the Valiants were never able close the gap.
Because of the weather and other unseen circumstances, Valwood had to schedule this game at the last minute.
It worked out because North Oconee was apart of the Valdosta Invitational that the Wildcats hosted across town this weekend.
“I told them it was a great opportunity to get in because we weren’t original on the schedule to play those guys,” Valwood coach Robert Shipman said about the Titians. “But it worked out where we could. Man we were just excited to play someone other than ourselves in scrimmage.”
North Oconee was more than an hour late to the game because they were still competing against Valdosta in a game that they won 14-0.
They arrived at Valwood School, got off the bus, warmed up a bit and scored five runs in the opening inning.
But Valwood didn’t go away easy and that’s a high point for the Valiants.
“We were pleasantly surprised at how the game evolved because last year there was some situations where we would’ve given up and not worked back,” Shipman said about the opening innings. “We showed a little fight. Our pitchers started rough early on—the first 10 or 15 pitches. But they settled down and they were able to throw strikes. Just so happened that we were playing North Oconee who is a very, very good baseball team.”
Valwood is scheduled to play Brooks County in Quitman on Thursday before kicking off the region schedule on the road at Deerfield-Windsor on March 10.
Despite the abbreviated non-region games, the team is built to compete with the other four schools for the region championship according to Shipman.
“We feel like our region is there for the taking,” Shipman said after the game. “We’ve got some really evenly talented teams and we’ve just got to continue to limit our errors … I think we’re one year older than we were last year. A little bit more experienced. We’re eager to do better than we did lat year.”
Valwood will face Brooks County in Quitman on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.