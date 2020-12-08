Road Warriors: Vikings may have to take the away route to championship

The No. 3 Lowndes Vikings have been battling trials and tribulations all season regarding COVID-19 and a bad loss at Colquitt.
However, there may be light at the end of the tunnel for the Vikings.
As they went to Kennesaw in the chilling 40-degree weather to defeat the North Cobb Warriors 21-13, they showed perseverance coming in a foreign environment to beat an unfamiliar opponent.
They had to combat quarterback Malachi Singleton’s 169 rushing yards as he ran well through tackles to give the Vikings' defense trouble.
As the game got heated at times, with opponents getting in each other’s faces between plays, Vikings head coach Jamey DuBose had a conversation with his team at halftime to tell them that the way they were behaving wasn’t the Lowndes way and they couldn’t prevail if they kept up the antics.
The Vikings got their act together heading into the second half.
It was the unlikely heroes again with Elijah Ellis and Josh Pickett recovering two muffed punts by Trevor Lovett which both led to scores from the Vikings.
Matthew Trimble intercepted Singleton from the linebacker spot in the third quarter to stop the Warriors from crossing the 50.
The Vikings even reverted to trick plays after wide receiver Chase Belcher got the end-around toss from Jacurri Brown before tossing a pass to his running mate Dominque Marshall for a 37-yard gain.
Also, rotational running back IJ Mitchell made his presence felt with his 90 yards and a touchdown on eight rushes.
Mitchell extended the Vikings’ lead to 21-13 with a little over a minute left with his 45-yard rushing score.
Thomas Davis moved down to defensive end from linebacker in response to Jacques Hunter’s injury.
Davis's way of getting into the backfield helped the Vikings as he contributed eight tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack that basically sealed the game.
The Vikings will be back on the road Friday and will need the same luck they experienced in their second-round victory when they head to Milton in the quarterfinals.
Gerald Thomas III is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
