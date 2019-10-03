VALDOSTA –– Undefeated Lowndes football is hitting the road again.
But this week it’ll be a bit different.
The last time the Vikings played on the road, they were the No. 4 team in 7A and hadn’t garnered any national attention.
After a win over crosstown rival Valdosta last week, the Vikings have assumed the top ranking across all 7A polls. They were also featured as the highest ranked Georgia team in High School Football America (No. 9) and Max Preps (No. 10) among other national rankings.
For the early part of the season, the Vikings were underestimated due to lower rankings than opponents.
They were ranked No. 7 in 7A when they faced Parkview on Sept. 6 and beat the Panthers in a 38-7 decimation.
Then hosted No. 12 Miami Northwestern while being ranked No. 25 in the nation.
The Vikings showed their southern hospitality, sending the Bulls back south with a 48-21 loss and a drop in the polls.
Now as the top team, they’ll be sure to get everyone’s best shot.
And it starts with the Vikings facing Ware County tonight in Waycross.
“They’ve ranked us No. 1—their mindset needs to be nobody is taking it from us,” head coach Randy McPherson said about the Vikings mindset going forward. “Period. That needs to be their mindset. We’ve worked hard to be where we are and we aren’t about to let anyone take it away.”
The Gators are 3-2 and coming off a win against Glynn Academy last week. They led 21-0 in the first half and added two more scores for a 35-13 win.
They also have a double-overtime win under their belts when they outlasted Jonesboro earlier in the season.
The Gators haven’t faced a high-caliber opponent like the Vikings yet but they’re geared for the challenge.
Ware will look to play the unlikely hero and defeat Lowndes but a tall task is at hand for them.
The Vikings average just 8.5 points allowed to opponents this season while averaging nearly 42 per contest.
They are anchored by the Concrete Curtain defense that has countered every offense it has come across this year. They have 339 tackles, 53 tackles for a loss, 24 sacks, 19 pass deflections and six interceptions through six games. They’ve downed running teams, passing teams, potent offenses and clever coaches.
But it’s not all a defensive showing for the Vikings.
Quarterback Jacurri Brown leads Region 1-7A in rushing with 663 yards and nine touchdowns. Running backs Israel Mitchell and Gary Osby have 652 yards and 12 touchdowns combined.
The Vikings’ offensive line does its part by creating holes for the runners to slip through and spring free.
Wide receivers Ghetti Brown and Tony Wiseman have 241 yards combined on 18 catches.
But even with the record, ranking and statistics, Lowndes is still looking to improve.
“I think it’s fundamentals across the board. We’re not perfect,” McPherson said about areas to improve in. “Blocking, tackling, throwing and catching. We’ve got to get better.”
Lowndes has beaten Ware nine out of the last 10 meetings.
The tenth time? A 28-7 loss that happened in 2005.
To rile fan support, Ware County’s athletics page mentioned the game and referenced it as “one of the biggest upsets in recent times.”
The Gators will be looking to duplicate that upset at 7:30 at Memorial Stadium in Waycross.
