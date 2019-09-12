Road trip: Lowndes travels to East Coweta with consistency in mind

VALDOSTA—The No. 4 Lowndes Vikings (3-0) are gearing up for their first road trip of the regular season.
After defeating No. 9 Parkview 38-7 last Friday the Vikings are headed to East Coweta (0-2) in a non-region 7A matchup.
The Vikings are undefeated through their first three competitions for the first time since 2017 when they went unbeaten in the regular season.
East Coweta has not won a game yet and lost their first two competitions by a score of 71-9.
It’s the perfect recipe for a trap game.
The Indians will be playing at home for the first time this season after two neutral site games. They’ll likely give the Vikings their best shot in an attempt at their first victory of the season and Lowndes’ first loss.
After a playoff-quality matchup against Parkview, it’d be tough for the Vikings to not overlook the Indians.
They’ve won their opening three games 151-27 combined and have yet to see much opposition.
Defensively, the Concrete Curtain has only allowed two touchdowns.
With such strong play, the Vikings have cruised through the early part of the schedule.
So why not look ahead to looming Miami Northwestern or the Winnersville Classic.
“In the end, we either get better than we were Friday or we don’t,” defensive coordinator Byron Slack said. “And the latter isn’t acceptable. We’re going to take it game by game. East Coweta is a very capable football team. They had some bad breaks early but when we watched film they’re two or three plays from being in both of those games. I know their coach personally and I know they’re going to be ready to play. Hopefully we will too.”
With Parkview in the rearview, Lowndes can’t exert any energy towards other opponents—past, present or futre. They have to lock in on each individual opponent that is next on the schedule.
“We told them last Friday was a huge win, but it was a win,” Slack said. “We’ve just got to move on to the next one. I don’t get caught up in the rankings and all that stuff. It’s not a disservice to anyone. To me the only ranking that matters is the one that comes out the Sunday after the state championship game.”
The Vikings catapulted into the top five rankings after their win and will look to make themselves a mainstay going forward. But in order to do that they have to continue to work.
A part of that work is allowing their offense to fully expand. Tenured players Ghetti Brown and Gary Osby have yet to have the offensive explosion that they’re capable of. Receivers Dominique Marshall, Cornelius Wright and Tony Wiseman have yet to have the breakout game that potentially awaits them.
And there hasn’t been a premiere running back to fill the gap left by Travis Tisdale.
Still the Vikings stride on, averaging more than 50 points per contest.
“I can’t say enough about our offense,” Slack said. “We want to be the pressure and our offense certainly did that Friday. It played great into what we wanted to accomplish defensively.”
The Vikings will likely use the East Coweta game to test out players focus and consistency. The game will also serve as a test to how well the Vikings can play away from Martin Stadium.
“Regardless what you do Friday to Friday people are going to try to exploit and see if they can take advantage of anything you have coverage wise,” Slack said. “We always want to be evolving in that aspect. We want to keep it simple for sure but we know there are going to be times where we have to change some things and we hope our guys are able to do that.”
Lowndes and East Coweta are scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 at Garland-Shoemake Stadium in Sharpsburg, GA.
