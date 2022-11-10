VALDOSTA – Valdosta State redshirt junior defensive back Ravarious Rivers and sophomore kicker Estin Thiele were named Gulf South Conference Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. This is the first weekly honor of the season for Rivers, and of his career, while this marks Thiele’s second of the season.
Rivers, a native of Ellenwood, Ga., was all over the field on Saturday in the heartbreaking 32-31 overtime loss to No. 8 West Florida. Rivers had a career-high 14 tackles with three solo stops and a key interception, his second INT of the season and fourth of his career. Rivers’ pick came in the third quarter at the Blazers’ 30 in a tie game at 21.
This season, Rivers has played in eight games with 33 total tackles, including eight solo stops, along with 0.5 tackles for loss and leads the team with two interceptions. Rivers was part of the Blazers’ 2018 national championship team.
Thiele was a jack of all trades on special teams this past week as he punted, handled kickoff duties and even had touchdown-saving tackle on special teams. He connected on 44-yard field goal in the fourth quarter and made all four of his extra-points, while recording five punts for a season-high 54.6 average per punt and a career-long of 64 yards. All five of his punts were over 50 yards, along with one inside the 20 and one touchback. Thiele had five kickoffs for a perfect 65.0 average with four touchbacks as all five kicks reached the end zone. He also tracked down UWF speedy return man David Durden and tackled him inside the VSU five as time expired in the first half on a punt. It was his second tackle on special teams in as many weeks.
For the season, Thiele is 14 of 19 in field goals for a 73.7 clip, while he is 41 of 42 in extra-points. Thiele is sixth nationally in field goals per game at a 1.40 clip to lead the GSC, while he is third in the league in field goal percentage for 35th nationally. He is fourth in the league in scoring at 8.3 points per game for 27th nationally, while he is 23rdnationally (also fourth in the league) in total points scored with 83.
For his Blazer career, Thiele has made 28 of 37 field goals for a 75.6 clip, while he has gone 114 of 116 in extra-points. Thiele has 198 points for his career at VSU and is just outside the top ten all-time in career scoring. He needs four points to tie Keith Moore (1983-1986) for tenth all-time in career scoring.
The Blazers close out the 2022 season Saturday at 3 p.m., at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium against Shorter in a non-conference game for Senior Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.