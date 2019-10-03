Rivals Berrien, Cook lock horns tonight in Nashville

NASHVILLE –– They used to be region foes. Now, they're in different classifications. They'll always be rivals.
The Berrien Rebels and Cook Hornets, two teams located in adjacent counties, will renew their hostilities Friday night in Nashville, Georgia. It's the final tuneup for both teams as region play begins next week.
It's also a rare opportunity for the Rebels to notch consecutive wins over their neighbors to the west. Berrien coach Tim Alligood recognizes the opportunity and challenge that awaits his squad.
“It's the game I know everybody over here, they really get up for,” Alligood said. “We won it last year. We won it in 2014. I think before 2014 we hadn't beat them in like 25 years.
“I forget who said it, it was in one of those big time rivalries, they hadn't beat them in a long time. He said, 'It's not a rivalry unless the other team wins a few times.' Hopefully, we've made it a rivalry these past few years.”
Both teams have faced different challenges this year. The Rebels are 2-3 with consecutive losses to Wilcox County, 50-0, and Brantley County, 31-24. The Hornets are 0-6 in Jamie Rodgers' first year as head coach.
“They're 0-6 but they're probably the best 0-6 team in the whole state. Look at their non-region schedule, they've played some really good teams,” Alligood said.
Cook's latest defeat came at the hands of Thomasville last week, dropping a 28-18 decision. Cook's also lost to Westover, Turner County, Early County, Thomas County Central and Appling County.
“I think they're a little more athletic that us across the board. I'm hoping that what we do offensively with the option, we can try to equalize some of that out,” Alligood said. “They can run to the football on defense, and on offense, they've got skilled players that can make you pay in the open field. We've got our hands full, no doubt about it.”
