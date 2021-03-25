Richards named GSC Co-Pitcher of the Week

VALDOSTA –– Following another outstanding week, Valdosta State sophomore pitcher Samantha Richards was named Gulf South Conference Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced. This is her third weekly honor of the season. She shares the honor this week with Avery Saunders of Mississippi College.
Richards, a native of Alpharetta, Ga., went 3-0 this past week against Albany State and Georgia Southwestern. She had a 0.00 ERA, allowing six hits, walked three and fanned 32, while recording one shutout and one combined shutout. She also had one save for the week. The opposition hit just .105 against her in 17 innings of work.
For the season, Richards is 11-2 with a 0.56 ERA in 15 appearances and 12 starts. She has nine complete games with four shutouts and one combined shutout. Richards has two saves on the season, while pitching a team-high 74.2 innings. She has allowed 38 hits, nine runs – six earned, walked ten and fanned 95 as teams are hitting just .150 against her.
The No. 7 Blazers host rival West Florida Saturday and Sunday in a key Gulf South Conference series at Steel's Diamond at Blazer Park. Saturday's doubleheader is set for a 2 p.m. start, followed by a 1 p.m. game Sunday.
