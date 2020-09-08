Revenge Tour: Trojans looking to amend state loss this season

The pandemic is not stopping this tour – well, at least for now.
After falling short to former Region 1-2A rival Thomasville 31-20 last season, the Brooks County Trojans exacted revenge in a 20-14 win last Friday in Quitman.
Here’s to new beginnings: The Trojans have been realigned from Region 1-AA to Region 2-A.
Though this is the turning of a new leaf, the end goal remains the same, except with a different result this time around: Get to Atlanta in December and leave with the hardware.
They will have a chance to see how they fare against the 2019 Class A State Champions when the Indians of Irwin County travel to Quitman to battle the Trojans at Veteran’s Stadium on October 9.
With the Trojans and Indians sharing the same region, this could hold major playoff implications regarding seeding and homefield advantage once the playoffs roll around in November.
Your move, returning guys: It will be time for others to shine offensively as they’ve lost major threats such as: Devin Edwards, Wide Receiver (signed to West Georgia), Raquan Manning, Wide Receiver, and Jakobee Mitchell, Offensive Tackle.
Defensively, they have lost Devin Edwards (yes, same person), Outside Linebacker, Rahiem Miley, Outside Linebacker (signed to Georgia Southern) Tyrek Thomas, Free Safety, and Ernest Whitfield, Outside Linebacker.
But I do not see any drop off from the Trojans offensively or defensively.
Just to name a few offensively: Ni’tavion Burrus, Omari Arnold, Willie Brown, James Huewitt.
Defensively, they have players that can fill the void of the ones they have lost to graduation also; Jayshawn Baker, Camron Priest, Derrick Woods.
The Trojans seem well-equipped for the 2020 season and can make another run at a title behind 27-year veteran Head Coach Maurice Freeman, who holds a 210-104 coaching record throughout his career along with one state title and five region championships to his name.
Dangerous when hot: We know how ominous the Trojans can be, judging from their 2019 campaign when they turned a 1-3 season to 10-5 after going 9-1 up until their 42-32 state championship loss against Dublin.
They felt the heartbreak.
Now, the heartbreak has turned to rage and hunger.
And now the Trojans are out here looking for revenge all 2020.
