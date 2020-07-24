Returning Blackshear 'can't stop smiling'

TIFTON — When the Tift County Blue Devils open their basketball season this winter, there will be a familiar face on the sidelines. One fans haven’t seen in more than 15 years. Tommy Blackshear was hired Thursday to begin a second run as head coach.
“I’m so excited, I don’t know what to do. I can’t believe it,” said Blackshear. “I always wanted at some point to come back to Tifton and coach my boys again. That just never seemed like it was going to happen. You try not to worry about it when you don’t think it’s going to happen, but I’ll tell you what, to get the job back, I just can’t stop smiling.”
Blackshear was head coach at Tift County from 1988-2003, a run that resulted in the team’s first state championship in 1996 and two other semifinals experiences. Along the way, the Blue Devils became one of South Georgia’s most feared teams, establishing a tradition of excellence that has continued ever since.
He’s grateful to have another stint with the team. Blackshear thanked Superintendent Adam Hathaway, Tift County High Principal Chad Stone and the board of education for bringing him back.
Blackshear now begins the process of getting reacquainted with Blue Devils players. He hasn’t had a chance to talk with them in person yet, but a few have already reached out on social media. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the guys and love on them a bit and teach them a little basketball along the way,” he said.
Tift will be young in 2020-21, but fairly experienced. Only one graduating senior from 2020 was a starter. Junior Jatarion Warren led the team in scoring and only one of the team’s top six in that department was a senior. Azaria Smith, who was second to Warren, has two more years of high school ball in front of him.
He’s already talking up Warren’s potential as a college prospect.
“I really want to make an impact in his life this year,” said Blackshear. Warren is nearing 1,000 points for his career, having passed 750 in February. He said he’s counting on Warren to take on a leadership role with the team.
Blackshear is also in the process of setting up a staff. Then, “We’re going to jump in there with both feet.”
It’s a big difference from when Blackshear first arrived in Tifton. He moved here in 1985 to assist then head coach Emmett Bowers. The previous season, the Blue Devils went 8-14, the best of a three-year stretch that saw them combine for 13 victories. The program had not been to the state tournament since adopting the Tift County name in 1962.
He said he did not know much about Tift County basketball when he started. “I knew they had struggled,” said Blackshear. “I heard there was some talent here.”
Success came in the first season, 1985-86. Led by players such as Jody Patton, Emmett Smith, Lane Brown and the late Anthony Bateman, Tift finished 20-5, won region and advanced to state. A year later, they made the final four. The coaches — Bowers, Blackshear and Johnny Spurlin — quickly formed a bond. He credits his cohorts for their guidance.
Blackshear succeeded Bowers as head coach in 1988 and the 1990-91 team again made the semifinals. They’ve been a state tournament staple since.
After missing the 1993 tournament, the Blue Devils returned in 1994. That was the first year of what is now the longest streak of state tournament appearances in the state. The streak is pretty safe for at least the next two state tournaments. The GHSA abolished the power ratings and, with just four teams in Region 1-7A, Tift is guaranteed a spot.
The last 15 years has seen Blackshear work his magic in Adel. After Cook made just five state tournaments in its first 56 years, Blackshear doubled the figure in six seasons. Doing double duty as the Lady Hornets coach, he made multiple state appearances with them as well.
More recently, Blackshear turned his attention to the middle school program at Cook.
“I really enjoyed it,” he said. “We lost one game in the last two-and-a-half years. The seventh and eighth graders had not lost a game in the last two years, but my sixth grade group lost one last year.” He said he will continue to watch the Hornets and Stingers from afar.
Now he’s back to where he started in high school coaching.
“I’ve went full circle,” said Blackshear, “and I can’t express enough how happy I am about that.”
Basketball has changed much in Georgia since Blackshear began coaching. The three-point line was introduced in 1987. Classifications expanded from four to five to six and, now, seven. Soon there will be yet another change: a shot clock.
The GHSA is implementing the shot clock in phases. This year, it will be in select tournaments. In 2021-22, regions can opt to use it. The measure will be statewide in 2022-23. Blackshear has never been in a shot clock environment. It had not been adopted when he played collegiately for Armstrong Atlantic and he’s never coached with one.
Tift has earned the reputation over the years as a slower tempo team, relying on ball control and a strict defense. Blackshear said he was going to lean on his coaching friends for advice on how to use the shot clock to his advantage. He said he’s already placed some phone calls.
Next season, Blackshear said he’s going to schedule as many teams as possible whose regions will be using the shot clock.
