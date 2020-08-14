Return of the 'Cat: 1998 state champion Arthur Williams comes home

VALDOSTA –– No matter where life takes you, you can always come back home.
Arthur Williams, a member of Valdosta High School’s 1998 state championship football team, is back and ready to help lead the Wildcats as part of head coach Rush Propst’s staff.
Williams serves as the team’s cornerbacks coach and he’s the first former Wildcat since current Thomas County Central head coach Ashley Henderson to coach on the Wildcats’ staff.
“It’s been a dream,” Williams said of coming back to coach at Valdosta High. “You ever just felt like you were dreaming, but it was real? That’s how this feels. It’s not only coming back to Valdosta, it’s with Coach Propst. That’s two perennial powerhouse names, two household names. You put those two names together. To me, it was incredible. Where else would you rather be?
“The only place I’d want to be outside of here is in college and even then, I probably would take a second guess at it because too good to be true to be home where I put in the work at as a player and I know everybody in the community. Now, when I step out in the community, it’s so tough without getting stopped –– no matter where I go. I could be at a traffic light. Everyone is aware I’m back and it’s excited the town and I think that the town longs for someone that was their own that could be on staff. That has not happened in a long, long time. The town is just ecstatic that someone that played at Valdosta and did it at a high level is coming back coaching.”
When asked what he was like as a player, Williams called himself a “good effort guy”. Williams was a former Special Teams Player of the Week during his time at Valdosta High.
Williams, as he puts it, took off late. After high school, Williams eventually played college football at Clark Atlanta University after serving four years in the U.S. Army. In 2003, Williams was in Iraq as part of the initial surge during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
“It was a very hostile, tough environment,” Williams recalled.
At the time he left the Army, Williams was still very physically fit from doing his physical training tests and felt he could still play.
Williams reached out to several colleges and made the team at Clark Atlanta as a walk-on in the spring of 2006. By the fall, Williams became a starter and went on to be a four-year starter for the Panthers.
After college, Williams played professionally for the Georgia Force of the Arena Football League.
Now that he has arrived in Valdosta as a coach, Williams has gotten over the intimidation of working closely with a coaching legend in Propst who took over as head coach April 14.
As the team works through preseason, Williams says a lot of Propst’s reputation and public perception is misconceived.
“Oh man, it’s been amazing,” Williams said of being hired by Propst. “Initially, I was nervous –– very hesitant and timid to talk around him because it’s Coach Rush Propst. Being in the meetings and being around him, Coach Propst is not like the average person who doesn’t know him. He’s very approachable. He’s so smart and so experienced. I understand from being around the first couple of days why he’s won everywhere he’s been. Our first staff meeting, he comes in and we’re sitting around. He walks in and everybody stands up like a lieutenant or the president walks in. Everybody was just stiff. The entire staff was just stiff.
“He calms everybody down and says, ‘Guys, I don’t have all the answers. I’ll be the first one to tell you.’ When we have staff meetings, and we try to attack a day or what we want to do, he takes the opinions of every single coach and he values it. He makes you feel almost like you’re on his level, even though you’re not. He makes you feel at ease and it just makes it easier to talk to him and work for him. Now he holds you to a high standard. He holds coaches and players to a very high standard. He’s not like other people think he is. And the thing I love about him is that he loves these kids. He really loves these kids and wants to see them successful.”
Williams didn’t return to Valdosta alone. His son, Artxavian, will suit up for the Wildcats this fall.
Artxavian, who has a couple of Division I offers and recently committed to Navy, joins a secondary with junior Jadarian Rhym –– the team’s leader in interceptions from a season ago. Williams describes his son as a great kid with a very high football IQ with extreme speed.
“It’s a gift and it’s a curse,” Williams said of coaching his son. “I’ll be the first to tell everybody that. It’s not as easy as you may think it is because of the relationship we have. Sometimes when we clash, we won’t clash like a regular player. I wouldn’t change it.”
