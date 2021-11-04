Remembering what I'll never forget

When the Valdosta Wildcats ran out onto Cleveland Field at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium for the final time Oct. 29, it was clear this was not just another game.
An unprecedented season marred by the aftershock of recruiting violations and sanctions that stripped the team of its legendary but controversial head coach, its star quarterback, its top wide receiver and its leading tackler from last year's Class 6A semifinal team.
More damaging than the team's best players being ruled ineligible was the historic program being banned from the postseason – the very thing Valdosta has built its legend on.
When I walked into the stadium and onto the sideline, the bright Friday night lights and the chilly 50-degree temperature gave me pause.
Usually, I'm incredibly anxious at games. I can never quite shake the feeling as if I'm being watched.
Usually, I try to avoid looking directly into the crowd outside of millisecond glances. The same way you'd look at the sun.
But this moment was different.
I stopped and looked around, scanning the field from corner to corner – soaking it all in.
I saw the biggest home crowd the 'Cats had all season filing in.
I saw the seriousness in the faces of all the regulars I pass by and exchanged head nods with every home game.
I saw Marcy Reagin, the head of the Valdosta Touchdown Club, clutching her camera nervously awaiting the team's rush through the smoke.
I took all this in, washing it down with a heavy inhale of the cold night air.
Then, in a moment, the place came to life with public address announcer, Ronnie Smith, bellowing 'Here come the 'Cats!'
As the team stampeded down the field to a rousing ovation, I looked at Marcy and saw her trying and failing to hold back her tears as she saw the seniors run out for the last time.
I saw team chaplain Justin Crenshaw meet his son Carson, a senior offensive lineman, on the sideline with a bearhug embrace that lasted almost 30 seconds.
This was it.
The final game of the season against the Lee County Trojans, the reigning Region 1-6A champions the last three years running – a game where nobody probably expected a win except the kids in black and gold.
Shelton Felton, three days removed from having his interim tag removed, vowed that his team would "show up, have fun and play Wildcat football." He finished that statement by saying, "At the end of the day, we’ll look up in the fourth quarter and see what the score is.”
The task at-hand was daunting, on paper. The Trojans came in averaging 45 points per game, led by Chris Martin, a standout sophomore quarterback, and Ousmane Kromah, a freshman phenom at running back.
Right away, I got the impression that the Trojans weren't going to run away with this.
Unlike the 2020 meeting, the Trojans didn't go up 27-0 by halftime nor did they win in a 41-7 walkover.
On this night, the Valdosta defense roared. It didn't allow the Trojans to march down the field and score at will. It came equipped for a battle.
In almost 10 years of covering games, both in college and professionally, I've stuck to the journalistic code: No cheering in the press box.
Sure, it's nice when the team you cover wins. But you don't root for them to win.
I've always been wholly dispassionate.
While I did not cheer for the 'Cats, there was a moment that I'll always remember from this night.
As the 'Cats fell down 13-0 in the fourth quarter, I looked up into the crowd and saw the faces of many in the stands lose their color. It could've been the game or the cold weather, I couldn't really make it out.
As I marched down the sideline, a slight hush came over the crowd with the exception of this one fan – an elderly woman in the front row stationed around the 30-yard line.
Through the dulling noise, I heard her voice above every other person in the stadium. Her voice couldn't reach the octave of a yell, but her cry was unmistakable. "Go 'Cats go!" she shouted with all her might, her fists clinched and pumping.
Right then and there, my dispassion gave way to tears escaping my eyes.
In all my years doing this, having covered a state championship, a college football national title and other high stakes games, I've never had something affect me so deeply.
Though the 'Cats lost to the Trojans 13-6, they left the field with their heads held high.
Kromah, who had rushed for 1,300 yards in the nine games prior to that night, was held to only 58 yards on 20 carries. Martin, a 1,000-yard passer on the season, threw for only 61 yards.
I'll remember the seniors hugging at midfield after their final high school game.
I'll remember how hard this team played all season when they literally had nothing but pride to play for.
I'll remember the first Black head coach in Valdosta High's 108-year history proudly speak of his team with tears in his eyes.
I'll remember the lady with the white hair on the front row at the 30-yard line chanting "Go 'Cats go!" and pumping her fists.
This season may have been lost in the annals of time, but for this dispassionate sports writer, it will never be lost on me.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.