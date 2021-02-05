Reignited: Blazer football announces 2021 signing class

Shane Thomas | The Valdosta Daily TimesValdosta State head coach Gary Goff addresses his team following its fall scrimmage Nov. 14, 2020 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

VALDOSTA –– After much uncertainty, the Valdosta State football program announced its 2021 signing class on National Signing Day Wednesday.

The Blazers signed 27 new players Wednesday, including three mid-year transfers.

“It’s been really exciting,” VSU head football coach Gary Goff said in a Zoom press conference Wednesday afternoon. “I can say that the administrators here on campus and the community really helped us sign this class. We didn’t think we could sign a class. We really didn’t. Everybody found a way, so we’re ecstatic about that. This recruiting cycle has just been a rollercoaster ride, still, because we can only sign so many. Then, there’s so many high school athletes who aren’t getting a chance to sign that normally would so we’re talking to those coaches as well.”

The Blazers went 10-1 in Goff’s first season as head coach and won the Gulf South Conference title in 2019.

2021 VALDOSTA STATE MIDYEAR TRANSFERS

Najeh Baker, WR, R-Fr. from Toledo

Jeremiah Campbell, OL, Graduate Transfer from Tiffin

Antwan Dixon, WR. Graduate Transfer from Kent State

2021 VALDOSTA STATE SIGNING CLASS

Marcus Anthony LB 6-0 192 Orange Park, Fla. Oakleaf HS

Three-time All-Clay County, two-time FACA All-Region. 203 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks. 

Jermaine Brewton QB 6-1 200 Blackshear, Ga. Pierce County HS

3A All-State Player of the Year, 3A Region Player of the Year, three-time All-Region Player, 2020 3A state champion, four-year starter, 2019 North vs. South All-Star Selection.

Andrew Carner RB 5-8 175 Gray, Ga. Jones County HS

Region 4-5A Offensive Player of the Year, two-time All Region and All-State Offense. Rushed for 1705 yards and 29 TDs in his senior year.

Mikhail Carr DB 6-2 190 Eastman, Ga. Dodge County HS

Two-sport standout in basketball and football, 2020 Region 3-AA Athlete of the Year, 2020 Dodge County Defensive Back Award.

Keonvay Clark WR 6-0 165 Ashburn, Ga. Turner County HS 

Two-time 1st Team All-State wide receiver. All-Region as a junior. Also a four-year starter on the basketball team.

Will Cooley OL 6-2 260 LaGrange, Ga. Troup County HS 

Two-time Team Captain, Two-time 4A All-Region, two-time All-County, 4A All-State, Three-year starter, Blocked for two 1,000-yard rushers.

DJ Cooper OL 6-5 260 Havanna, Fla. Gadsen County HS

2020 Regional Champ, GA/FL All-Star Game Selection, Week Three Big Bend Lineman of the Week with a Grade of 98% and eight knockdowns.

Levontre Daniels OL 6-4 315 Starke, Fla. Bradford HS 

Two-time All-Area, Team captain, four-year starter, Northeast Florida All-Star.

Damien Deloney DL 6-3 250 Jacksonville, Fla. First Coast HS

45 tackles, five sacks, one interception, two fumble recoveries as a senior. 1st Team All-Gateway, 3rd Team All-First Coast.

Sam Edwards QB 6-2 180 St. Augustine, Fla. St. Augustine HS

Two-time All-Conference. 2019 FACA District 6-6A All District Honorable Mention. 2020 All-State Honorable Mention.  First Team All First Coast. Two-timeTeam Captain. 2020 Team MVP. 2020 Elite 11 Invite. 2020 Week 5 ESPN JAX Athlete of the Week. 2020 Week 10 Saint Johns County Player of the Week. Career: 4,805 yards, 60 total TDs. Threw for 2,233 yards and 31 TDs as a senior.

Maurice Howard RB 6-1 190 Dalton, Ga. Dalton HS

Team Offensive MVP, three-year starter, 741 all-purpose yards and six TDs in eight games.

Jaylen Jackson DB 5-11 158 Stockbridge, Ga. Stockbridge HS

2020 1st Team All-Region (Region 4-5A), two-time All-State Honorable Mention, two-year team captain.

Robert Jacobs K/P 5-10 170 Blackshear, Ga. Pierce County HS

Three-time All-Region, K/P for USA National Team, All-State Honorable Mention, 2020 state champion, two-time region champion, NKR Camp Top Specialist, four-year starter.

Jordan Jones LB 6-0 185 Thomasville, Ga. Thomas County Central HS

Two-time All-Region, four-year starter, 89 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, five pass break-ups and two blocked kicks.

Lamont Jones DL 6-3 250 Forsyth, Ga. Mary Persons HS

Three-year starter in football and basketball. 31 Tackles and five tackles for loss in eight games.

Kam Robinson WR 5-9 165 Jefferson, Ga. Jefferson HS

Region 8-4A Specialist of the Year, 4A All-State Returner: GACA & Recruit Georgia, Georgia High School Football Daily State Player of the Week (three punt return TDs, four total TDs and 325 total yards).

Dorian Smith CB 5-10 169 Fort Valley, Ga. Peach County HS

Two sport standout. Started three years in football and four years in basketball. First team all-region football.

Brett Stefan DL 6-4 250 Woodstock, Ga. Woodstock HS

First Team All-Region selection.

Treyson Speaks WR 5-11 170 Savannah, Ga. New Hampstead HS 

Two-time State Champion 400m, All-Greater Savannah Team Football and track , First Team All-Region 3-4A.

TJ Spradley CB 5-10 165 Moultrie, Ga. Colquitt County HS 

Second Team Georgia MaxPreps All-State, 38 Tackles, five interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and three blocked kicks.

Charles Stegall OL 6-3 320 Hazlehurst, Ga. Jeff Davis HS

First team All-Region, two-year starter.

Anthony Trepen TE 6-3 225 Brooksville, Fla. Nature Coast Technical HS

First team All-County, First Team All-District, three-time district champion, three-year starter.

Cedric Wynn CB 5-9 160 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS

Second Team All-Region 1-6A, 51 Tackles, four interceptions

