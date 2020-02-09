VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta High Wildcats pummeled the Lee County Trojans 72-45 to win the Region 1-6A Championship on Saturday.
Senior guard Ricky Brown led the way, pouring in a game-high 25 points in just three quarters. Brown buried five 3-pointers in the game, including back-to-back treys to put Valdosta in front 47-20 early in the third quarter.
The ‘Cats led 19-6 after the first quarter, 38-16 at halftime, went up by as many as 40 points in the win.
“I’ve aged a couple years this year,” Valdosta head coach Darrell Lockhart said with a grin. “When I first came here, all I asked of the kids was to work hard and give me some effort. They’ve done that and this is just a reward for working hard. That’s what it is.”
As Valdosta’s lead began to swell, Lee County took offense to the onslaught in the form of excessive hard fouls and technical fouls as the game headed toward the final quarter.
Trojans guard Kyle Toole picked up an intentional foul on Brown with 56.2 seconds left in the third quarter. As Brown attacked the basket, Toole knocked him to the floor and walked back to the other end of the floor clapping and untucking his jersey.
Brown made both free throws before being pulled from the game for good. On the ensuing Valdosta possession, Javonte Sherman splashed a corner 3 to put Valdosta ahead 59-27 with 53 seconds left in the quarter.
The ‘Cats played with a higher level of intensity and made several key baskets to extend the lead –– never forfeiting their advantage. After seeing his team narrowly escape in Friday’s game against Houston County despite leading by 18 points with 6:41 to play, Lockhart was happy to see his team keep its foot on the neck of the Trojans.
“We knocked down some shots, we went up big and my main focus was to not lose the edge like we did (Friday) night (against Houston County),” Lockhart said. “That was my speech during halftime and we were able to sustain it and then we added on –– so that’s a good thing.”
From there, a technical foul was given to Trojans coach Kirven Davis following a foul called on his team just 40 seconds into the fourth quarter. Senior Guard Allin Floyd made two free throws to make it a 61-28 game with 7:20 left. Toole was ejected 47 seconds later for sarcastically clapping at an official after a foul call.
Floyd scored the next six points for the ‘Cats, including a layup that put Valdosta in front 67-30 with under 5 minutes to play.
As the game got more chippy, Lockhart told his team not to get caught up in the antics.
“I just told them to keep their head on straight,” Lockhart said. “I said, ‘Just keep playing ball. Let the referees handle the game and don’t get involved and stay focused.’”
Melvin Smith Jr. added 15 points for the ‘Cats, who won their third straight game. Floyd scored 14 points.
After leading the ‘Cats to a region championship in his first season as head coach, the next phase of Lockhart’s plan begins in the state playoffs.
“I just want them to continue to play hard for four quarters...and see what happens,” Lockhart said.
Lady ‘Cats 51
Houston Co. 26
The Valdosta girls claimed their third straight Region 1-6A championship with a 51-26 victory against Houston County on Saturday.
The Lady ‘Cats (25-2) held the Bears to three points in the second half and scoreless the entire third quarter. In all, the Lady ‘Cats outscored the Bears 22-3 after halftime.
“The first quarter that we played was terrible,” VHS girls coach E.A. Wilcox said. “I don’t think (Houston County) missed a lot of shots. Second quarter, we kind of picked up our intensity. It started with the second quarter and that’s why we picked up a lead.
“Ja’Mya Johnson hit a couple shots, hit a couple 3s and Essence (Cody) was on the boards real tough and she made some tough baskets. Third quarter, they went out and turned it up defensively. They didn’t score in the third quarter. Some of that was the defensive pressure, continuing to send waves at them and not let up on the pressure and I think that gassed them.”
Johnson hit five 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for Valdosta. Cody added 12 points while Mikeria Carter had 10 points in the Lady ‘Cats 22nd straight victory. Saturday’s win is Valdosta’s third consecutive region championship under Wilcox.
This year’s region tournament was an interesting one for the Lady ‘Cats. In the first round, they saw Coffee –– a team they defeated by a combined 66 points in two regular season meetings. The Trojans held a one-point halftime lead in Friday’s game and Valdosta went ahead by double-digits before coming away with a 48-40 win.
Saturday’s six-point halftime lead against Houston County illustrated a key component to this year’s region tournament –– the difficulty of trying to beat a team three times in the same season.
“I think a lot of times, when you play a team twice, to beat them a third time is very difficult,” Wilcox said. “When we won our last two region championships, it was the same way –– they were very close, we beat them. With Coffee we split a couple years ago and also with Northside, we split. This year, we went undefeated and I knew it would be tougher this year.”
The Lady ‘Cats found their shooting eye after a sluggish start against the Bears, who faded considerably under Valdosta’s relentless pressure defense.
Not only did the Lady ‘Cats avoid a potential letdown, they found their rhythm and flow just in time to hoist the region title.
“We may tweak a couple things –– we tweaked a couple things at halftime and that’s the reason, offensively, we looked a little bit better,” Wilcox said. “Then defensively, we turned it up a bit. We challenged our girls to play better and they did exactly that.”
