The Futures League for Youth Baseball and Girls Softball which is sponsored by Five Star Valdosta is currently hosting registration for this year’s Spring League open to ages three to fourteen. All games will be played at the Boys and Girls Club Lake Laurie Facility. The Futures League Baseball and Softball Registration will be open until Feb. 28.
League Age Groups and Fees are as follows:
3-4 Coed T-ball
5-6 Coach Pitch
7-8 Coach Pitch and 7-8 Girls Softball Wheel Pitch
9-10 Live Pitch Boys and 9-10 Girls Softball Fast Pitch
11-12 Live Pitch Boys and 9-10 Girls Softball Fast Pitch
12-14 Middle School League (Registration starts April 1 and season starts April 27)
Fees are $65 for 3-4 T-ball and $75 for all other divisions
Registration may be completed online at fivestarvaldosta.com/Futures or at the Lake Laurie Facility.
Teams or individual registrations are welcome. Kids that register without a team will be added to existing teams. Teams may use their own uniforms or the Futures League will provide hats and uniforms tops with a $300 sponsorship.
Volunteer Coaches are always needed and appreciated. Background Checks must be completed for all coaches. These forms must be returned to the Lake Laurie Office.
Team practices may be scheduled at the Lake Laurie Facility by texting or calling (229) 548-8001.
REGISTRATION - fivestarvaldosta.com/Futures Link or at the Lake Laurie Facility.
Lake Laurie Facility
3628 Lake Laurie Dr.
Valdosta, Ga. 31605
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.