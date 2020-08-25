September 17 is the deadline date for the 2020 Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Traditional hosted by Meadow Links Golf Course in Fort Gaines, Ga. The competition date is Oct. 17.
The Traditional is open to amateur male golfers, 21 years of age or older with Flighted and Tee Assignments by age: 21-49, 50-59 and 60-and-up.
The format is a two-man gross stableford.
Entry Fee: $40 per player and includes golf, cart, range balls and awards.
Optional Event: $140 per team includes players pot, skins game, closest to pins, prizes, random drawings and 19th hole.
For additional information or questions, please contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions' John Ungar at (614) 441-3965 or by e-mail at gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com
GAGP CUP
October 14 is the deadline for registering for the 2020 Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Cup. The GAGP Cup will be played Nov. 14 and 15 hosted by Highland Walk Golf Course in Royston, Ga., and Arrowhead Pointe Golf Course Elberton, Ga.
The GAGP Cup is open to male amateur golfers and Georgia State Park members 21 years of age or older with Flighted and Tee Assignments by age: 21-49, 50-59 and 60-and-up.
FORMAT: Two-man Best Ball Net and Gross
ENTRY FEE: $80 per team (includes golf/cart, range balls and awards.
OPTIONAL EVENT: $140 per team (includes Players' Pot)
Carry over Skins game, carry over closest to pin contests, prizes, random drawing, awards and 19th hole.
Entry forms are available in pro shops. For additional information, contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions' John Ungar at (614) 441-3965 or by e-mail at gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.