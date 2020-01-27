Kids can play like the pros this spring in Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority’s Youth Baseball & Softball League.
The league is open to children as young as three years old up to 12 years old. VLPRA has non-competitive co-ed t-ball for three and four year olds. Coach pitch is available for the 5/6 and 7/8-year-old leagues. Then there’s 9-10-Year-Old Boys Live Pitch/Girls Fast Pitch, and 11-12-Year-Old Boys Live Pitch/Girls Fast Pitch. Every league except T-ball requires an evaluation and draft.
Teams are based on MLB teams and each child will receive a pro jersey and a hat. All games will be at Vallotton Youth Complex, Freedom Park, & South Lowndes Recreation Complex in Lake Park.
T-ball is $65 per child, while all other leagues are $85. Registration is happening now through February 9th. Parents can sign their children up atwww.vlpra.com or at VLPRA’s Youth Athletics office at 1901 North Forrest Street. There will be a $10 late registration fee for anyone signing up after 2/9/20.
VLPRA is also looking for volunteer coaches. Any parent or volunteer who would like to coach must fill out a volunteer packet online and pass a background check. For more information on registering or volunteering, visit vlpra.com or call VLPRA’s main office at 259-3507.
Who: 3-12 year olds When: Registration Deadline is Feb. 9, 2020
Where: www.vlpra.com or the VLPRA Office; 1901 N. Forrest Street
How much: $65 for t-ball; $85 for all other divisions (Extra $10 late fee after Feb. 9, 2020)
