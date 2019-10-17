VALDOSTA –– After finishing its opening slate undefeated and as the top-ranked school in the state, Lowndes is about to dance with the Blue Devils.
The Vikings (7-0) are traveling to Tifton to take on Tift County (3-4) in the Region 1-7A opening matchup.
Don’t let Tift’s record fool you. They’re undefeated at home and outscoring opponents 102-19.
The Blue Devils fell to Warner Robins on the road in a season opening loss and were shut out by Valdosta at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium on Aug. 30.
They bounced back with a home victory over Worth County but stumbled once again in road losses against Crisp County and Parkview.
But with consecutive victories over the reigning 5A state champions, Bainbridge, and a 41 point shutout against Miller Grove, the Blue Devils have begun to correct their early defeats.
The win against Bainbridge snapped the Bearcats' 12-game win streak and the victory over Miller Grove kept the Wolverines winless.
“They whipped us right here on our field last year,” Lowndes head coach Randy McPherson said of the Blue Devils. “This region is not done. Any of the four teams can win it and we all know that.”
Lowndes finished its non-region schedule with a win over Ware Co. before having a bye last week.
Prior to that the Vikings took down the Valdosta Wildcats in a Winnersville Classic shutout that pitted the top school from 6A and 7A against each other.
They have wins against three teams ranked in the top 50 of High School Football America’s Top 100 poll and have dispatched top ranked teams from across state lines.
The first eight weeks was meant to challenge the Vikings. They met the challenges with resounding victories, and now they aim to do the same through the final three games of their season.
“We got that schedule that we played--those first seven games--for a reason,” defensive coordinator Byron Slack said on Wednesday. “To try to get us ready for this region schedule. We saw an array of different teams. We’ve got a good mixture of teams, I think that’s going to do nothing but help us to have played several types of teams.”
The Vikings are entering the last stretch of games as an undefeated and the top-ranked program in the state of Georgia.
That means nothing to the next three opponents, especially the Blue Devils who are looking to make a late push for playoffs.
“We just say region one,” Slack said. “Here at Lowndes, you understand that. You say (Tift) stumbled a little bit early, but it’s region one. All records are out the window. You’ve got to wait till they blow that whistle on Friday and go do what you’re supposed to do.”
The Vikings and Blue Devils will face off at Brodie Field at 7:30 p.m. The last time Lowndes played in Tifton they left with a 51-38 victory.
