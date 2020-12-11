'Redemption': Vikings want to avenge 2018 loss to Eagles

VALDOSTA –– For the second straight week, the No. 3 Lowndes Vikings (9-1) travel to North Georgia for a Class 7A playoff matchup.
This time, they visit the No. 14 Milton High School Eagles (11-0) in the quarterfinals.
Milton defeated Lowndes 28-17 in the 2018 state semifinals on its way to winning the 7A state championship.
“We want redemption,” Vikings quarterback Jacurri Brown said at practice. “We lost to Milton in the semifinals my freshman year –– that was the last time I cried about football. We want to give our seniors another week of football.”
The Vikings advanced by defeating North Cobb 21-13 in Kennesaw last week.
“Last week, we battled through the elements and went on the road to get the victory over North Cobb,” Vikings head coach Jamey DuBose said. “It was a lot for our mental state, but we’ve succeeded on both of our trips to Atlanta, so we’re not new to this.”
Milton had a come-from-behind 17-9 win over Archer last week to reach the quarterfinals.
Though the Eagles' record reads that it is unblemished, they suffered a loss to 14-7 loss to Cedar Grove on Oct. 2 before the 3A school had to forfeit four games due to the use of an ineligible player.
The Eagles average 30.9 points per game, led by junior dual-threat quarterback Devin Farrell, who has racked up 2,267 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns. Along with Farrell, junior running back Jordan McDonald rushed for 1,241 yards and six scores this season.
Farrell left last week’s game against Archer with an injury and was replaced by junior wide receiver and backup quarterback, Adam Freas.
Freas checked in and completed 7-of-12 passes for 58 yards and threw two interceptions in the Eagles’ comeback win over Archer.
Despite losing Farrell, the offense still has an embarrassment of riches in their receiving core with six receivers surpassing the century mark in yardage.
Milton’s defense allows just 12.9 points per game, led by junior inside linebackers Dylan Miller and AJ Crawford who have combined for 157 tackles.
Sophomore defensive end Lebbeus Overton has also added 21 sacks to assist the Eagle defense.
The Vikings' offense nearly cancels out the Eagles' offense, averaging 30.6 points per game behind Brown’s 2,222 total yards and 28 touchdowns.
With Thomas Davis and Leon Williams anchoring the defensive line, along with outside linebacker Jalon Baker and free safety Josh Pickett, Lowndes' defense allows 16.5 points per game.
Corners Tylar Belcher, who has four interceptions, and Ramecia Burgman, who has 37 tackles, must be on their toes against Milton's receivers.
“We need to get a faster start offensively and continue what we’ve been doing defensively,” DuBose said. “It’s just another day and a business trip.”
PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS
The winner of tonight's game faces the winner of Parkview and Collins Hill in the semifinals.
If Parkview wins, the Vikings host the Panthers in the semifinal round.
“We control our own destiny,” DuBose said. “We’re excited no matter what. We would love to play at home but if it is Collins Hill and we must go on the road, we’d love that too. Either way, our job is to go win the football game and we’re going to worry about Lowndes.”
The Vikings-Eagles game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Stadium in Milton, Ga.
