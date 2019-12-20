VALDOSTA –– Two years ago, Jayce Rogers was on top of the world.
The 5-foot-8 dynamic defensive back was part of Valdosta High’s 2016 state championship team and earned Region 1-6A Special Teams Player of the Year honors.
His play on the field earned him an offer from West Virginia, which he accepted on July 22, 2017 to join the Mountaineers.
However, Rogers’ career didn’t quite take off the way many expected.
Rogers struggled academically to remain eligible and was eventually cut by the Mountaineers.
“When he came up short at West Virginia and they had to drop him, it took one phone call to one school and they were ready to offer him,” Rodemaker said. “That was a big challenge for Jayce and if you don’t know anything about junior college football, that’s a tough road to hoe. He’s gone through and completed all his requirements at JUCO and got re-recruited and I was getting a lot of calls about him this year. He had several schools interested in him.”
The one phone call came from Northwest Mississippi Community College, coming to offer him a scholarship.
Rogers took the opportunity and ran with it.
In 2018, Rogers started 10 games for the Rangers and finished second on the team in passes defended (8) and passes broken up (7). As a kick returner, Rogers flourished as well –– returning 14 kickoffs for 383 yards, including an 83-yard touchdown in a win against Mississippi Delta –– the team’s only kickoff return for a touchdown that season.
This past season, Rogers made the NJCAA All-Region 23 Team and was a First Team All-MACJC selection after helping lead the Rangers to an 8-3 record and the MACJC Championship game.
On Wednesday, Rogers returned to Valdosta High School –– where his playing career began –– to sign his letter of intent with the University of Houston. Rogers turned 21 on Dec. 14 and now the father of Jayce Rogers Jr., has his shot at redemption.
“It means a lot –– I faced some adversity coming up,” Rogers said of signing with the Cougars. “I had to take the pain I caused myself and turn it into a positive. It means a lot to me to know that my dream is really coming true. This time, it’s really happening. It takes a lot off my shoulders. ... I feel good about it.”
As the Netflix show Last Chance U attests, battling other players that stumbled at Division I schools for playing time and gaining exposure at the JUCO level is no easy task. Going through the fire of playing JUCO football, Rogers says, gave him the determination to fight for another chance at making his football dreams a reality.
“The biggest thing I took away from JUCO is determination...you’ve got to be mentally strong,” Rogers said. “There’s a lot of stuff that JUCO players go through that the D-I players and the D-II players don’t, so it’s all about determination. Keep pushing through and finding ways to finish –– those were the big things for me when I was in JUCO.”
As fate would have it, relationships Rogers built during his time at West Virginia have followed him to Houston.
Current head coach Dana Holgorsen was the head coach at West Virginia when Rogers signed with the school in 2017. Houston’s defensive backs coach Doug Belk –– a former Lowndes High School and Valdosta State secondary coach –– developed a close relationship with Rogers while on Holgorsen’s staff at West Virginia as well.
With his focus and drive higher than ever, Rogers’ football career has new life –– a redemption song.
“I’m really excited,” Rogers said smiling. “I’ve been on the JUCO route so long. I’m ready to get to work now.”
