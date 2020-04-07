Red Hots tryouts set for May 23

VALDOSTA –– The National Champion Valdosta State Red Hots will have tryouts for 2020 on May 23 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., at Winnersville Elite at 1874 Business Parkway in Valdosta. This date may be postponed, or turned into a virtual tryout, depending on the current situation and regulations due to COVID-19.
See the attached document at https://vstateblazers.com/documents/2020/4/6//2020_Tryout_Packet.pdf for all information on the tryout and also the video tryout submission information listed in the document in case you can't attend the tryout on May 23 or it is moved to a virtual tryout.
If you are interested in the tryout, you will need to have been accepted to Valdosta State University and planning on attending school in Fall 2020. If your acceptance is still pending, your placement on the team would be pending until you receive your acceptance letter. See the attached information for more on the requirements to be on the team.
