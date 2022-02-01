VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State University Red Hots Dance Team will be hosting a College Prep Clinic on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Winnersville Elite Cheer and Dance. The clinic will help assist students preparing to audition for the Red Hots at VSU.
Participants will familiarize themselves with the Red Hots' style of dance and meet the current team. The clinic is an opportunity for all high school students and current college students to gain valuable information about the tryout process, get answers to questions about the Red Hots, and meet other dancers interested in trying out for the team as well.
For more information, contact the Red Hots' head coach, Kelli Fields at, kmhollan@valdosta.edu, or view the registration sheet to the right of the story.
The cost of the clinic is $40/per dancer and an additional $15 if you wish to order a clinic t-shirt. To register for the clinic, please complete and mail the attached registration form and waiver,along with a check or money order to the address on the form.
Please make payment out to VSU Foundation and note Red Hots Clinic on the memo line. Registration must be received no later than February 24 to order a t-shirt. We will accept registrations on the day of the clinic. You will receive an email confirming that your registration has been received.
