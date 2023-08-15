VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State Red Hots attended the National Dance Alliance camp this past weekend in Myrtle Beach, S.C., in preparation for the 2023-2024 season as well as to qualify for College Nationals in April of 2024.
The Red Hots competed in a gameday run-off competition, where the team won the D2 division and took home first place in the team dance competition. The Red Hots were voted Most Spirited team by all the teams attending camp while also claiming the title of Best All Around, earning the most overall points at camp.
In addition to winning the competitions, the Red Hots also earned a Gold Paid Bid to the NDA College Nationals April in Daytona Beach, Fla., to contend for their ninth National Championship.
The team also had the honor of naming four All-Americans including juniors Caroline Schenck, Caliyah Sinkfield, Mylin Harris and Maria Tsesmelis.
“This year’s camp experience was truly filled with so many firsts that make it one we will never forget, “ Head Coach Kelli Fields said. “The first time we have won Best All Around. The first time we have had four athletes named All American.”
The Red Hots attended camp alongside a mix of NCAA D1 and D2 schools, including Clemson, University of South Carolina, University of South Florida, James Madison University, NC State, East Carolina, Elon University, UNC-Charlotte and George Mason University.
“I am so proud of how this team performed and represented Valdosta State in such a positive and dynamic way that left a big impression on so many other talented programs that were at this camp,” Fields said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.