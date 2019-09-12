Rebels ready for road challenge against undefeated Patriots

NASHVILLE –– Gerrick Johnson highlighted Berrien's offensive output in its first victory two weeks ago.
Last week, it was a collective effort, highlighted by quarterback Ja'Marquis Johnson.
Who will star tonight for the Rebels when they hit the road for the first time to play at Wilcox County? Berrien coach Tim Alligood hopes his team will be ready for a challenge against the 2-0 Patriots.
“Wilcox is a strong football team. They returned most everybody back from last year,” Alligood said. “They've got a kid (Desmond Tisdol) who's the running back and plays linebacker, too (No. 3). He's getting recruited by a bunch of people. The quarterback (Noah Hollingsworth) was the starter last year and he's a really athletic kid. He can extend plays with his feet and make plays in the running game and he's an accurate passer as well.
“We're going to have to have a really good effort to have a shot in this one for sure.”
Alligood's Rebels had a strong night last week against Bacon County. Ja'Marquis Johnson orchestrated the Rebels' veer offense at quarterback. He ran 15 times for 220 yards and three touchdowns along with 39 passing yards and a passing score.
“Ja'Marquis Johnson, basically taking the team on his back there and really making some really good runs and really good reads,” Alligood said. “He's starting to get more comfortable with the veer. That was very encouraging.”
Johnson's offensive production was needed after Gerrick Johnson, the Rebels' offensive star in game two, dislocated his elbow early in the game against Bacon County.
“It looked like he was going to have another huge night and then (the injury) happened,” Alligood said. “It looks like if everything goes good, we'll get him back in a couple of weeks.”
If Gerrick can return to full strength, the Rebels will be tough to defend on the ground, especially with Region 1-AA play starting on Oct. 11 against Fitzgerald. Before his injury, Gerrick Johnson had tallied 75 rushing yards and a touchdown, along with a long 50-yard kickoff return. That came on the heels of his impressive seven touchdown performance against Atkinson County on Aug. 30.
Another Rebels' standout against Bacon County was running back Artavious Williams. He ran for 120 yards and recorded an interception on defense.
Tonight will mark Berrien's first game away from home. In fact, after the Rebels tangle with the Patriots, they'll enjoy a bye week before traveling to Brantley County on Sept. 27.
“I've never been to a game in Rochelle. It's going to be something new for me, too, going there,” Alligood said. “We kind of had to be road warriors last year because we only had four home games and had six on the road.
“This year it's kind of been opposite. Including our scrimmage game with Turner County, we'll have seven at home this year. These next two games for sure, they're going to be a challenge.”
