Rebels prepping for first test on 'Murderer's Row' against Fitzgerald

NASHVILLE –– Friday's loss to the Cook Hornets has the Berrien Rebels riding a three-game skid heading into Region 1-2A play this week. In the last three games, all losses to Wilcox County, Brantley County and Cook, the Rebels have been outscored 118-30.
The schedule doesn't do the Rebels any favors this Friday night with the Purple Hurricane coming to Raymond Jones Memorial Stadium and other top region teams to follow.
“They're as tough as ever. Murderer's Row is about to happen in our region. We're about to hit Murderer's Row. We know that,” Berrien coach Tim Alligood said. “That's South Georgia football. That's Region 1-2A football. Nothing changes, it is what it is. We've got to be ready to go.”
Fitzgerald is once again one of the favorites in Region 1-2A. The Purple Hurricane are 5-1 and have won four straight following a 35-8 loss to Irwin County.
“They're probably a little better defensively this year than what they were last year,” Alligood said. “They've got skilled players all over the place. We're going to have to be ready to play four quarters of football and, hopefully, we can and will play four quarters of football. When we do that we're not a bad football team.”
Following its game against Fitzgerald, Berrien will have an open week before traveling to Thomasville, then hosting Early County before concluding their season at Brooks County.
MISSED OPPORTUNITIES
Though it lost 37-6, Berrien had its chances to keep pace with the Cook Hornets last Friday night. What was especially disheartening was the Rebels' final offensive play of the first half. Faced with a fourth-and-12 at the Hornets 30, Berrien dropped back to pass and launched a bomb to an open receiver in the end zone but the throw was dropped. Instead of the Rebels leading at halftime, the Hornets led 8-6 and cruised in the second half to victory.
“It's a game of inches and a game of momentum. These rivalry games, they can flip in a hurry,” Alligood said.
KICK TIME
Berrien hosts Fitzgerald tonight at Raymond Jones Memorial Stadium at 7:30 in Nashville.
