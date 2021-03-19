Ready for action: Rotary fields officially open for play

NASHVILLE, Ga. –– Members of the Nashville Berrien Rotary Club (NBRC) gathered at the gates of Berrien County’s new T-Ball fields for a ribbon cutting ceremony. Jennifer Cole, Director of the Berrien County Parks and Recreation Department had the honor of officially opening the fields for play.
The concept of separate fields for T-Ball games began stirring in Cole’s heart after observing multiple teams with over 180 kids attempting to play in a small space. According to Cole, safety had become an issue.
Her fields of dreams gained momentum when former park director, King Bridges, asked her to speak at a Rotary luncheon and give an update on the rec department.
“I just threw it up in the air,” she said. “And, here we are today!”
The project, which began under Ward Crosby’s presidency, was picked up by Rotarian David Deloach, who saw it through to completion and had the honor of throwing the first pitch.
Cole expressed her gratitude to the NBRC, “We are very blessed. They [Rotary] are a great community club that contributes to our youth.”
“These fields will be a symbol of that [commitment] for years to come,” she added.
Thanks were also given to the Berrien County Road Department for its work in leveling and preparing the ground for play. Also, thanks went out to Griffin Iron Werks for the dugout/benches and to Coyote MFG Co. for the signage.
Later that afternoon, the shouts of joy and gameplay filled the air as the T-Ball teams took to the fields, dressed in bright colors of their respective sponsors.
Thanks should also be given to Jennifer Cole for throwing her fields of dreams up in the air and hitting a home run.
