VALDOSTA –– Valdosta State senior Logan Hill blasted two home runs in the opener of a doubleheader sweep of visiting Albany State Tuesday afternoon and junior hurler Shayne O'Connell tossed a no-hitter in the nightcap. The No. 21 Blazers posted an 11-5 win in the opener and a 5-0 shutout in the nightcap.
In the bottom of the first of the opener, Hill belted her team-leading eighth home run of the season – a two run blast to left center for a 2-0 lead.
Albany State (1-13) got a single from Sydney Hopkins and a miscue led to a run for the Golden Rams for a 2-1 VSU lead. The Blazers extended the lead in the third with two runs and then loaded the bases with nobody out in the fourth. Following a pair of outs, Hill drew a four-pitch walk for a 5-1 lead. Another four-pitch walk to sophomore Kiley Robb made the score 6-1.
The Golden Rams hit three-straight singles to begin the top of the sixth. A ground out to first plated a run, followed by a three run home run to right from Glory Seay, her first long ball of the season, and a 6-5 score chasing senior VSU reliever Avery Lamb from the game. Freshman Morgan Hill closed out the inning without further damage.
VSU (12-4) responded with a pair singles from the top of the order in the bottom of the sixth and then Hill belted her second home run of the game for a 9-5 lead. Senior Haley Garrett put a two RBI double down the left field line for an 11-5 score. It marked the third time this season she has had a game with multiple home runs.
M. Hill allowed one hit in the seventh, but got the second double play of the game to end it, earning her first save of the season. Lamb (2-0) took the win in 2.1 innings, allowing five hits, four earned runs, walked one and fanned two. Richards went three innings, allowing one hit, one unearned run, walked one and fanned one.
Offensively, VSU scored a season-high 11 runs on 13 hits, but committed three errors as L. Hill was 3 for 3 with two runs scored, two home runs and a season-high seven RBI. Junior Nicole Pennington went 2 for 4 with three runs scored, while senior Jordenne Gaten was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Garrett went 2 for 3 with a double, one run scored and two RBI.
For the Golden Rams, they scored five runs on seven hits with one error as Sydney Hopkins was 3 for 3, while Seay was 1 for 3 with a run scored and three RBI on a home run. Sydney Pettus (0-6) took the loss in four innings, allowing seven hits, six runs – five earned, walked five and fanned two. Lauren Lowery pitched the final two innings for Albany State.
In the nightcap, the Blazers loaded the bases in the bottom of the second with one out and junior Fallyn Johnson scored the first run of the game on a foul out down the left field line for a 1-0 lead.
Junior Jordan Muldoon doubled off the wall in the bottom of the fourth, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a ground out for a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the fifth, L. Hill reached on an error and then Robb put one in the seats for a 4-0 lead.
VSU put two on with nobody out in the bottom of the sixth as Pettus, who also began the second game for the Golden Rams in the circle, was relieved by Hopkins who was the catcher in the first game for ASU. A sacrifice fly from pinch-hitter Gaten made the score 5-0.
O'Connell retired the Golden Rams in the seventh for the first no-hitter of her VSU career and the first of the season for the Blazers. It marked the tenth no-hitter or perfect game in VSU softball history. She improved to 4-2 on the year, while walking two and fanning seven.
Robb finished 1 for 3 with a run scored and two RBI in the nightcap, including her sixth home run of the season. VSU tallied five runs on five hits for the game, while ASU had two errors. Pettus (0-7) went five innings for the Golden Rams, allowing five runs – four earned and walked two.
The Blazers have the weekend off, before hosting Coker College in a doubleheader Tuesday at 3 p.m., followed by a doubleheader with Georgia Southwestern Wednesday at 3 p.m. VSU then will return to Gulf South Conference play, hosting Lee on Mar. 7-8 and will close out the homestand Mar. 11 in a doubleheader versus Flagler.
