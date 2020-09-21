POOLER, Ga. — The Valwood Valiants (1-2) defense had a long night as the Savannah Christian Raiders (3-0) ran away in a 54-14 loss Friday night.
Raiders quarterback Spencer Robicheaux stole the night in Savannah, dissecting the Valiants' defense every way possible with his unguardable wide receiver George Futch who had a hat trick by catching three touchdowns.
The Valiants' offense started the second half with an impressive drive. Quarterback Pate Hogan would find his wide out Sam Clements for a 38-yard touchdown making the score 34-14 early in the third quarter.
Robicheaux answered Hogan's nice drive with an even more impressive one. He slipped the ball to speedy running back Jayden Hester for a 17-yard touchdown, pushing the lead to 40-14 in the third.
The Valiants took their next offensive drive back down the field to set up shop inside Raiders' territory. The drive ended in the red zone as the Raiders jumped on a bad snap by the Valiants.
Two plays later, Futch made a 90-yard house call –– turning a short pass into a touchdown to give the Raiders a 47-14 lead in the third.
Things would not get any better as a tipped pass would fall into the hands of a Raider for the defense's third interception of the night.
Savannah Christian led Valwood 34-7 at halftime.
Valwood's offense just could not get in sync Friday night as they committed four turnovers and allowed five sacks in the game.
Hogan completed 11-of-20 passes for 169 yards while accounting for two touchdowns, one by air and one on the ground, with three interceptions. Raiders would make things for the quarterback all night long.
The Raiders opened the game with great play-calling, setting them up in Valiants territory. Robicheaux found Futch wide open in the end zone to start the night off giving them a 7-0 lead early in the first.
The first Valiants possession did not start as they wanted as Hogan threw an interception to end the drive just as it got started.
The Valiants made up for the mistake on defense as safety Dru Womack stripped Robicheaux for a quick turnaround.
Hogan took advantage of the turnover as he slipped up the middle for a 28-yard touchdown to make the score 7-7 with 1:47 left in the first quarter.
The Valiants defense held strong once again as Russell Hunter came up with an interception.
For the second straight week, the Valiants took a tough loss by double-digits.
Valiants head coach Justin Henderson knows it starts on the defense first to get more stops.
“Defensively, we didn’t change much from the previous week,” Henderson said. “That’s got to get better and that starts with me at the top. I liked what we did on offense, we've just got to stop turning the ball over.”
UP NEXT
Valwood hosts Baconton Charter this Friday, Sept. 25, at Goodard Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
