Raiders jump out fast on Valiants for 40-point win

HAHIRA— Despite the friendly confines of Goddard Field, the Valwood Valiants (0-2) were steamrolled by the Savannah Christian Raiders (1-1) in a 47-7 loss Friday night.
The Raiders opened the game up with haymakers behind strong play-calling as the offense got on a roll quickly. It seemed obvious the Raiders wouldn’t wait to get the ball into their playmaker’s hands.
Raiders quarterback Paul Zittrauer led a decisive drive down the field to get into Valiants territory. Once inside of the red zone, Zittrauer lobbed a pass up to his big target George Futch for 19-yard touchdown – putting the Raiders ahead 7-0 with 9:07 to go in the first quarter.
The Valiants came onto the field with just the right answer for the Raiders. After two unsuccessful plays, senior quarterback Dru Womack found Tajh Sanders for an electric 79-yard touchdown on third and long that sent the Goddard Field crowd into a frenzy as it tied the game up 7-7 with 7:36 left in the first quarter.
Despite the early touchdown, the Valiants allowed 40 unanswered points by the Raiders to fall to 0-2 for the first time since 2009, when the team dropped its first six games of the season.
After the game, Valiants coach Justin Henderson said his team must want it more.
“We've got to be a better football team, we have to be a tougher football team, we just need to make contact,” Henderson said. “We've got to get our guys excited about hitting people.”
Special teams play came in handy for the Raiders as Futch fielded a punt at midfield and made his way into the end zone for a 50-yard punt return touchdown. The score put the Raiders up 14-7 with 2:33 left in the first quarter.
Womack had success throughout the night for the Valiants, finding his top target Sanders on several plays but failed to find the end zone past the first quarter. For the second week in a row, the Valiants offense was hit with turnovers and drive-killers that put into a deeper hole.
With some hard running from the freshman running back Mills Moorman to Sanders making some unbelievable plays, the Valiants have something to look forward to as the season progresses and Henderson is excited about what his team can do going forward.
“We’re excited about what we can potentially can do, simply because we do have dudes on this team that can plays for us," Henderson said. "We need to get them guys in space and be able to block to see what they can do.”
UP NEXT
The Valiants won't have to make too far of a drive next week as they battle the Georgia Christian Generals in Dasher this Friday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.