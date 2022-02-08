VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High boys and girls basketball teams took down Region 1-7A Tift County Saturday evening.
The Wildcats (15-7) held on for a quality 63-56 win over the Blue Devils in the nightcap.
Senior Cameron Edmonds played the role of the closer Saturday, scoring 10 of his team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to lead the 'Cats to their 15th win of the season. Edmonds played an efficient game, shooting 6 of 10 from the floor with two 3-pointers while dishing four assists and picking up two steals in the game.
The 5-foot-10 guard has scored at least 15 points in each of his last five games, including a 20-point effort in a close region loss to Houston County Jan. 28.
"He's been playing Player of the Year quality for the last few ballgames," Valdosta boys head coach Darrell Lockhart said of his point guard. "I don't see nobody that can touch him, but that's just me. I'm kind of biased toward my players. He's definitely one of the best players in this region."
Leading by as many as 11 points in the second half, the 'Cats saw their lead cut down to a point on a 3-pointer by Tyler Parker with 3:21 left. But the threat was quickly neutralized as junior guard James Siplen buried a mid-range jumper on the next 'Cats possession, followed by a free throw line pull-up by Edmonds to push the lead back to five at 57-52 with 2 minutes to play.
A floater by Parker pulled the Blue Devils within three at 57-54 with 1:40 to go, but Edmonds responded with another pull-up jumper and four consecutive free throws to seal with game on the next two possessions.
"We just had to back up a little bit and take our time with the ball and make sure we got quality shots toward the end and we were able to get quality shots and they fell for us and we pulled that thing out," Lockhart said.
Junior Cameron Jackson scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds for Valdosta. Jackson shot just 3 of 9 overall, but sank two timely 3s in the game. Jackson's first triple put the 'Cats ahead 35-24 with 4:25 left in the third quarter while his second answered a 3-pointer by Tift's McKyler Horne with under 2 minutes left in the period to preserve an eight-point cushion.
Freshman Jabarri Williams and senior big man Jacarrius Peak each contributed eight points in the scoring column. Peak was a major factor defensively on the backboards as the 'Cats were able to hold the Blue Devils to several one-and-done possessions and securing defensive rebounds. The 6-foot-7 Peak grabbed 12 rebounds on the night, seven coming on the offensive end.
"That's always the case. If he gets his hands on the ball, it's either a foul or two points," Lockhart said of Peak. "That's a plus for us. He's a big plus for us as well.
"I'm glad we (controlled the boards) because we've been working on it for quite a while now. Preparing for the Lowndes game, we've got to rebound the ball better – a whole lot better than we did tonight for instance, but that's a big plus. If we can hold teams to one shot, then they've got to worry about stopping us and that's a lot less worries."
The 'Cats led 28-20 at halftime behind a strong defensive effort in the second quarter as they held the Blue Devils to only nine points in the second quarter – turning a two-point advantage after the first quarter into the eight-point margin at intermission.
The 'Cats host the cross-town rival Lowndes Vikings in the regular season finale Saturday night.
In the first meeting back on Dec. 11, Lowndes defeated Valdosta 54-51 as the Vikings' 6-foot-9 center JC Riley dominated with 21 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks. Peak did not play in the first matchup, nor did bouncy 6-2 forward DeAngelo Berry, but Lockhart feels his team surely stands a better chance against Riley with its two best big men in uniform.
"We want to take advantage of those matchups we're going to have with Peak and DJ (DeAngelo Berry) down in the paint," Lockhart said. "We didn't have either one of those guys earlier, so now with those guys back, we can do a few more things and we can be a little more physical in the paint versus hacking and things like that. We can play less afraid, more free down in the paint and we can really play tough defense."
Lady 'Cats 56
Tift Co. 50
The Valdosta High Lady 'Cats picked up an impressive win over the Blue Devils in the opener, winning 56-50.
Junior phenom Essence Cody turned in another masterful game with 23 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks, five steals and two assists. While Cody didn't shoot the ball well – just 5 of 15 from the floor – she made 11 of 14 free throws and a pair of 3-pointers to lead the scoring for the VHS ladies.
Junior guard Denver Arnold scored 13 points while senior center Delissa Kier nearly notched a double-double with 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
With the win, the VHS girls improved to 16-8 on the season.
The Lady 'Cats host the Lowndes Vikettes on Saturday. The Lady 'Cats knocked off the Vikettes 49-43 in the first meeting behind a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double from Cody.
Tip-off for Saturday's game is scheduled for 6 p.m., followed by the boys game at 7:30 p.m. All tickets must be purchased through GoFan. Tickets for the game will not be sold at the door. Admission for the game is $8 and tickets can be purchased at https://gofan.co/app/events/529526?schoolId=GA7328
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
