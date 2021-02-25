Propst under investigation for recruiting, improper use of funds

VALDOSTA –– Valdosta head football coach Rush Propst has landed in hot water again.
Court documents have surfaced alleging Propst pocketed money that was meant to pay for stadium advertising by Winn-Dixie. The 64-page deposition also alleges that Propst indirectly tampered with the Valdosta High coaching search that led to his hiring, asked for "funny money" to pay rent for recruits and their families to stay in Valdosta.
One player mentioned in the deposition is quarterback Jake Garcia, who played one game for the Wildcats before later being ruled ineligible by the GHSA. Garcia eventually moved to Grayson High School and led the Rams to a state championship this season.
The deposition is part of a wrongful termination lawsuit filed against the school board by former Valdosta coach Alan Rodemaker.
Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason is aware of the deposition and is conducting his own investigation into the allegations made against Propst.
This story will be updated as more information comes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.