Shane Thomas | The Valdosta Daily TimesValdosta head football coach Rush Propst looks on from the sideline during the third quarter of a GHSA Class 6A playoff game against Lovejoy on Nov. 27, 2020 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Valdosta defeated Lovejoy 52-14, marking Propst’s 300th career victory and the 79th playoff win of his career.